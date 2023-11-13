The Kate Middleton-approved party dress we all need this festive season and here are our favourite colours
This Kate Middleton-approved party dress has appeared in a significant portrait of her and there are several stand-out colours right now
There’s a Kate-approved party dress we all need this festive season and here are our favourite colours, including the Princess of Wales’ existing shade.
When it comes to Christmas party dress ideas for the upcoming festive season we need look no further than the Princess of Wales for some pretty stunning inspiration. All year round she pulls out some exceptional occasion-wear looks that would work just as well in the run-up to Christmas as they do at a State Visit. One of our top picks of her gorgeous gowns that would be especially magnificent in party season is her The Vampire’s Wife Falconetti dress. This is an iconic piece and the Princess of Wales’ emerald green version has even featured in a portrait of her after she first stepped out wearing it for a visit to Ireland in 2020.
The green version is particularly festive and Woman&Home Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum believes that the cut of the Falconetti dress is particularly flattering.
“The Vampire's Wife know just how to make an elegant and flattering dress and while Kate looks amazing in just about anything, the silhouette of this dress is designed to gently caress then skim curves of all sizes,” she explained. “The empire line cut means that the first main seam sits just under the bust and helps to create a higher bust line and longer torso. In turn, cutting the body just under the bust means the lower part of the dress softly floats over middles, hips and thighs before finishing in a chic midi length.”
SHOP THE PRINCESS OF WALES' DRESS
The Vampire's Wife at Matches
RRP: £1,595 |The Vampire’s Wife's gorgeous green Falconetti midi dress was inspired by early 20th-century Gibson Girl silhouettes. It’s crafted from metallic silk-blend chiffon, with more stock coming in now.
The Vampire's Wife at Matches
RRP: £1,595 |If you are tempted to invest in this Kate Middleton-approved party dress then this silver option is another of our favourites. Perfect for the festive season!
The Vampire's Wife at Net-A-Porter
RRP: £1,595 |For even more of a dramatic yet chic party dress, this black embellished Falconetti dress is a stunner. The luxurious decoration and classic silhouette are a winning combination.
Rivkie described this dress as a “classic silhouette” for The Vampire’s Wife, which perhaps makes it a great investment piece for not only the festive season but well beyond as it has a timeless quality. However, she also reflected that it “reinterprets this look into a host of glitzy fabrications that are ideal for Christmas and New Year celebrations” too.
“The emerald green hue feels super festive and will team well with neutral accessories, but don't be afraid to explore some of the brand's punchier coloured iterations,” she added.
The emerald green colour is the Kate-approved party dress that’s hard to beat as she’s showcased how wonderful this hue can look several times.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
In Dublin in 2020 the future Queen Consort opted for green velvet heels and added a touch of gold with a clutch bag. Whilst in the first official joint portrait of her and Prince William in which she was painted by artist Jamie Coreth wearing her green dress, Kate is wearing green Manolo Blahnik heels and pearl jewellery.
Silver is another of our personal favourite shades that this dress comes in for anyone who’s not so keen on the green. This would look fabulous with matching silver shoes and accessories though as a relative neutral tone, silver would also look lovely with any bold coat over the top or vibrant accessories. We’re also a fan of the black and silver embellished version of the dress which really screams party season in a sophisticated way.
SHOP SIMILAR DRESSES
Nobody's Child
RRP: £69 | If you're not sure about investing in the original Kate Middleton-approved party dress then this affordable alternative is also beautiful. The black satin colourway is so versatile and fabulous.
Whistles at John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £189 |For a little more sparkle this sequin-adorned dress is a stunning party option. The silver colour and v-neckline are beautifully chic.
Jolie Moi at John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £24.65 |This green mini dress is a playful way to add some bold colour and metallic finish into your wardrobe. It features a square neckline and shift dress design.
There are also countless metallic dresses on the high-street to emulate this Kate-approved party dress look for a slightly more affordable price. Whatever shade works for you, metallic dresses are a brilliant way to incorporate festive sparkle to any look and this can also be achieved with a sequin dress which adds texture. Simply layer over your favourite coat and scarf for warmth until you get inside and then showcase your metallic dress of choice to make a real impact this party season.
The Vampire’s Wife is a brand the royals love and Princess Beatrice has also worn a number of their dresses over the years, including a very similar but slightly different green option. We can’t help hoping the Princess of Wales could bring back her green dress at some point soon too!
