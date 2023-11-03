The gifts Kate Middleton was just given for George, Charlotte and Louis are so cute - and ideal for a trio

The gifts Kate Middleton was just given for her three children are so adorable and we love the sensible thought behind it!

On November 2nd, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, attended an important engagement in Moray to learn about organisations that are supporting the wellbeing of young people in the rural community.

During the engagement, the Princess was presented with three little teddy bears from Outfit Moray, the organisation that hosted the engagement. The teddies were adorable little brown bears with the charity's t-shirts on and were evidently gifts for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Ideally for Catherine and William, the bears for the children were all exactly the same, so there was no way there could be any arguments at home about which bear was best!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Belay Bear, £13.55 | Outfit Moray This is the bear given to Princess Catherine which supports the Outfit Moray charity. Each bear is 17cms tall and will be wearing his reversible Outfit Moray t-shirt.

When the Prince and Princess have been at other engagements the pair have received special gifts for their children. In September, Prince William received gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis during his NYC trip. While he greeted well-wishers, one royal fan gifted him with three iconic 'I love NYC' t-shirts featuring the famous red heart and bold lettering. This was a classic New York souvenir for the three youngsters and clearly another well-thought-out gift.

Similarly, last year Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis received an adorable treat from England's Euro team. When Prince William met with the Lionesses he was presented with personalised t-shirts for his three children so they could wear them while they supported England in the Euros.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The teddies were a very sweet gesture from the organisation and are actually available to purchase online for royal fans who want to support the cause. This means that you can also have the exact same toy as the royal children!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this event, Kate Middleton wore a statement tartan number and the flared jeans of dreams as she got stuck into the event. Her elegant look didn't stop her from getting involved as she threw a helmet onto her perfectly pristine locks and took part in the mountain bike course that had been set up for the day. Kate Middleton's mountain biking action shots might be the best thing we've seen today as the Princess showed off her sporty side at the engagement!