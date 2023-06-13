The bittersweet reason Prince William's engagement today is so important to him

Prince William, the Patron of Centrepoint, made a royal visit to the charity on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Prince William has been the Royal Patron of Centrepoint for 18 years.

The charity works to help provide housing for young people who are at risk.

The Prince of Wales made a trip to Peckham in Southeast London on Tuesday as he visited Centrepoint, a charity he has been patron of since 2005. The charity works to help those at risk of homelessness. In their own words, "From housing and health to learning and engagement, we aim to help vulnerable young people move on from homelessness and build a future they can believe in."

The Prince visited Reuben House a building that is part of the charity's Independent Living Programme. The Prince learned how affordable rent-capped housing provides residents security and stability and helps them stay off the streets.

This engagement was particularly special for the Prince as the charity was close to his mother's heart.

Princess Diana supported Centrepoint throughout her life and even brought Prince William with her on occasion to learn about how homelessness affects those in need in the UK.

In 2008, just three years after he became patron of the charity at the age of 23, Prince William spoke about the days when he had visited the charity with his mother. "That example of selfless service that Centrepoint represents has stayed with me, and that is why it was the first charity that I wanted to be associated with," he said.

The Prince has been an advocate for ending homelessness for some time and just last year Prince William stunned fans when he was spotted selling The Big Issue magazine incognito on the streets of London.

The Prince has also spoken about imparting this passion to his children. Prince William vowed to expose his children to the importance of fighting homelessness and commented, "In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte, and Louis to see the fantastic organizations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me."

