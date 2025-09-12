This 'telling' element of Prince Harry and King Charles's reunion is a 'good sign' for their reconciliation

Prince Harry and King Charles reunited face-to-face for the first time since February 2024 for a private meeting in London on Wednesday.

Prince Harry was seen arriving at Clarence House, King Charles’s London residence just a short stroll away from Buckingham Palace, after 5pm on the afternoon of September 10th, and, as widely reported, he stayed for just under an hour.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that the Duke of Sussex had joined his father for what was described as a 'private tea', marking their first known in-person meeting since King Charles announced he was having cancer treatment last February.

Except for Harry telling reporters at a subsequent event that his father was "great", per the Times, not much else is known about the father-and-son reunion. And this could herald a "good sign" for the strained family, so says woman&home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock.

(Image credit: TOBY SHEPHEARD/AFP via Getty Images)

"I wasn’t entirely surprised that after not seeing his father face-to-face since last February, they finally met during Prince Harry’s UK visit." Emma said of the meeting. "What I find particularly telling, though, is how private it has remained."

"Neither King Charles nor Prince Harry have shared any further details other than father and son had tea. In the lead up to their meeting nothing was officially confirmed or commented upon either. This, in my mind, is a good sign for the ‘reconciliation’ Prince Harry said in May he wanted with his family.

"The details of their reunion aren’t being shared with the public or the media and this is significant as the Royal Family prefers privacy when it comes to their personal relationships and lives."

(Image credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Harry has been in the UK for a four-day visit, in part to attend an Invictus Games event in London. During his time back in the UK, he has also visited the late Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place at the King George VI Memorial Chapel within Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

This isn’t the first time Harry has been back to the country since swapping royal life for life in Montecito with Meghan Markle and his two children.

He was last in London in May 2025 to learn of the outcome of his High Court appeal against the Home Office regarding his right to security.

After he lost the appeal last year, he later told the BBC that he “would like to reconcile” with his family and referred to his father’s cancer diagnosis, adding, “I don’t know how much longer my father has."

(Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation Getty Images)

As for the King, he had previously been in Balmoral earlier in the week, flying down to London ahead of his meeting with his youngest son.

Before the private tea, His Majesty held a privy council meeting and an investiture for Manfred Goldberg, the Holocaust survivor and educator who has been awarded an MBE.

Charles then met with Harry before a meeting with an Australian politician.

It is not thought Harry met with his brother, Prince William, during his return visit, although the siblings were mere miles apart on Harry's first day back.

When Harry was visiting St George's Chapel in Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales were attending a Women's Institute meeting honouring the memory of the late Queen nearby.