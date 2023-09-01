Sweet moment Prince Harry reveals what son Archie wants to be when he grows up

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has revealed what his four-year-old son, Prince Archie, would like to be when he's older in a sweet moment during a new Netflix documentary.

In a the new Netflix show, Heart of Invictus, Prince Harry gave a speech in which he detailed his son's career goals.

Harry made the comments during the Invictus Games in The Hague in 2022, but the documentary was only released on Netflix yesterday.

In other royal news, Princess Beatrice's naughty ways caught by Princess Diana in hilarious throwback TikTok.

Prince Harry has shared some of the conversations he's had with his four-year-old son Archie, revealing that he often asks him what he wants to be when he grows up.

Footage from the speech, which Harry made to competitors at the Invictus Games in the Hague last year, was shared in Netflix's new series, Heart of Invictus. The show follows the behind-the-scenes of the games, telling the stories of competing athletes, and featuring interviews with Prince Harry.

During the speech featured in the series, Harry says, "It is here at Invictus Games that you realise - whatever you carry was the springboard that propelled you to the next level.

(Image credit: HENK KRUGER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"To being the best version of yourself. The version of yourself that you missed, that your spouses missed, that your kids missed."

And speaking of the conversations he's had with little Archie, who turned four in May, he added, "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, some days it’s a pilot.

"But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up it’s your character that matters most. And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today – you."

Harry also opened up about losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 12 and how that's affected him.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He said, "I can only talk from my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012 Flying Apaches. Somewhere after that there was an unravelling. The trigger to me was actually returning from Afghanistan. But the stuff that was coming up was from 1997 from the age of 12.

"Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware of. It was never discussed. I didn't really talk about it, and I suppressed it like most youngsters would have done.

"But then when it all came fizzing out I was bouncing off the walls because like what is going on here? I'm now feeling everything as opposed to being numb."

Harry is due to return to the UK next week as he is set to present the WellChild Awards in London on 7 September - the day before the Royal Family gather to mark one year since the Queen died on 8 September.