Subtle clues Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a secret family reunion
Harry and Meghan might have had a British relative visit recently
It turns out that Prince Harry might have had a family reunion with Charles recently – but not *that* Charles.
While it’s still believed that the Duke of Sussex is estranged from his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William – leading Meghan Markle to throw a “British Christmas” this year to help with his homesickness – he has a better relationship with his uncle Charles.
Charles Spencer – the brother of the late Princess Diana - shared a sweet message on social media which might have revealed there was an under-the-radar family reunion recently.
As Americans celebrated the Thanksgiving celebration this week, Charles took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message to his followers.
He wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to all Americans - from Manhattan to Malibu (both of which I’ve visited in the past few weeks).”
Alongside the tweet, Charles shared two snaps from his travels – and fans think it’s all but certain he must’ve paid a little detour from Malibu to visit his nephew in Montecito.
One fan replied to Charles writing, “I hope you were able to spend time with your loved ones in California, and I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season.”
Since moving to California and the much-publicised fallout with his father and brother, Prince Harry has remained close with his mother's side of the family.
In his memoir, Spare, he wrote that he took Meghan Markle to Althorp, Princess Diana's childhood home and final resting place, where they were greeted by Charles and Harry's aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.
It was also suggested that Lady Sarah and Lady Jane were present at Princess Lilibet's christening in March of this year.
“He clearly has quite a good relationship with Charles Spencer, Jane and Sarah on the maternal side,” historian Tessa Dunlop shared in an interview with OK! magazine.
“While all the focus is on Harry and Meghan not having any family or relations, he clearly does have relations with the Spencers. And in Spare he talks about his two aunts and uncle being there when he and Meghan visited Diana's grave.”
While Harry is seemingly still cut off from most of his royal relatives, there are still some connections with the Windsor side.
The Duke has managed to stay close with his two cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice - something that is now said to be concerning for the rest of the Royal Family.
An insider told Heat, “They've got so much in common: the kids, a shared interest in philanthropy, and Harry enjoys offering advice to his cousin about how to further her career, while Meghan's great with parenting, lifestyle, and nutrition. For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes.”
The source added how Beatrice and Eugenie are “still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal - even unintentionally.”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Kate Middleton’s adorable gesture as she visits baby bank to help prepare for Christmas
The Princess of Wales was on hand to help many struggling families have a touch of Christmas magic
By Jack Slater Published
-
Lighting Trends 2024: 10 illuminating ways to elevate your interiors
We're shining a spotlight on key lighting trends 2024 to see what's set to dominate the world of interiors next year
By Claire Douglas Published
-
Kate and Prince William would ‘refuse’ to spend Christmas with King Charles if he made this ‘upsetting’ decision, royal expert says
According to a royal expert, Kate and Prince William would 'refuse' to join King Charles at Sandringham for Christmas if he did this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Harry follows in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he takes on special honour in Canada
Prince Harry followed in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he and the Duchess of Sussex were special guests at a Canadian Sporting event
By Laura Harman Published
-
Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet will have 'British Christmas' for 'homesick' Prince Harry, royal expert says
The ex-royal family will engage in some traditional British Christmas customs, according to sources
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
There's 'no going back' for Harry as William has 'moved on to protect the Crown', royal author says
The brothers' relationship is reportedly "beyond repair"
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute to King Charles has got fans all saying the same ‘sad’ thing
Prince William and Kate's birthday tribute to King Charles featured three photographs and plenty of fans have noticed this about them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 'horribly awkward' reason Prince Harry not attending King's birthday might be for the best
Prince Harry not attending a celebration for King Charles's 75th birthday could reportedly help avoid a 'dampener' on the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's 'twinge in his heart' as Prince Harry turns down invitation to very special occasion
King Charles's 'twinge in his heart' has been revealed as Prince Harry rejects his recent invitation to a family celebration
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles’ weekly ritual with Prince William he used to have with both his ‘darling boys’
King Charles' weekly ritual is incredibly heart-warming but it seems it might not necessarily have continued with Prince Harry too
By Emma Shacklock Published