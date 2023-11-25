Subtle clues Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a secret family reunion

It turns out that Prince Harry might have had a family reunion with Charles recently – but not *that* Charles.

While it’s still believed that the Duke of Sussex is estranged from his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William – leading Meghan Markle to throw a “British Christmas” this year to help with his homesickness – he has a better relationship with his uncle Charles.

Charles Spencer – the brother of the late Princess Diana - shared a sweet message on social media which might have revealed there was an under-the-radar family reunion recently.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Americans celebrated the Thanksgiving celebration this week, Charles took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message to his followers.

He wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to all Americans - from Manhattan to Malibu (both of which I’ve visited in the past few weeks).”

Alongside the tweet, Charles shared two snaps from his travels – and fans think it’s all but certain he must’ve paid a little detour from Malibu to visit his nephew in Montecito.

One fan replied to Charles writing, “I hope you were able to spend time with your loved ones in California, and I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since moving to California and the much-publicised fallout with his father and brother, Prince Harry has remained close with his mother's side of the family.

In his memoir, Spare, he wrote that he took Meghan Markle to Althorp, Princess Diana's childhood home and final resting place, where they were greeted by Charles and Harry's aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

It was also suggested that Lady Sarah and Lady Jane were present at Princess Lilibet's christening in March of this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“He clearly has quite a good relationship with Charles Spencer, Jane and Sarah on the maternal side,” historian Tessa Dunlop shared in an interview with OK! magazine.

“While all the focus is on Harry and Meghan not having any family or relations, he clearly does have relations with the Spencers. And in Spare he talks about his two aunts and uncle being there when he and Meghan visited Diana's grave.”

While Harry is seemingly still cut off from most of his royal relatives, there are still some connections with the Windsor side.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke has managed to stay close with his two cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice - something that is now said to be concerning for the rest of the Royal Family.

An insider told Heat, “They've got so much in common: the kids, a shared interest in philanthropy, and Harry enjoys offering advice to his cousin about how to further her career, while Meghan's great with parenting, lifestyle, and nutrition. For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes.”

The source added how Beatrice and Eugenie are “still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal - even unintentionally.”