Sarah Ferguson tipped to join This Morning team after impressing ITV bosses - 'She was a natural'

Sarah Ferguson has been tipped to have a slot on This Morning after impressing ITV bosses during her recent appearance on Loose Women.

Fergie is now said to be in talks with the show's executives after she joined the Loose Women panel to discuss her breast cancer journey earlier this month. A source told The Mirror, "The Duchess was a real hit with ITV bosses on Loose Women, everyone thought she was a natural. There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them.'

Back in March, Sarah, who is now a best-selling author, appeared on This Morning and then-host Holly Willoughby asked if she would be interested in returning to the show with a love phone-in. The royal replied at the time, "Holly, I would love to do that maybe when you're back from your annual leave and the Easter holidays. But there's no question, that is right on topic. We love to love."

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Holly stepped down from This Morning with immediate effect last month after 14 years at the helm after discovering she was the target of a foiled kidnap and murder plot.

She said in a statement at the time, "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you."

She added, "Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day. Richard and Judy said, ‘We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’ It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty)

No permanent replacement has been announced for Holly yet, with Rochelle Humes, Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond all stepping in to present the hit show.

But Sarah is said to be a top contender to nap her own slot on the show after her appearance on Loose Women last month. Launching its inaugural 'Don't Skip Your Screening' campaign, Sarah said of her own breast cancer diagnosis, "I caught it so early, just in time. The real thing is, it's that terrible fear of "oh no, it won't happen to me"... and that's why I want to shout about it. I wouldn't be sitting here if I hadn't have gone."

"I had a shadow, it was like a splat,' she explained. "Eighteen months before, it wasn't there. So it had come on from the last mammogram to this mammogram."