Royal Family member bags leading role in period drama from the creator of Downton Abbey

Royal Family member in Belgravia Season 2 and fans of the hit show are pretty hyped to see the aristocracy played by an actual aristocrat

(Image credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
published

From reality TV to period drama - working members of the Royal Family are certainly growing fond of the hustle and bustle of the TV world. This time around it's Lady Frederick Windsor, an established actor, who's the Royal Family member in Belgravia Season 2.  We'll bet you recognize her from these hit shows.

(Image credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

The man behind one of the best period dramas in history, Downton Abbey, is well-versed in scripting members of the aristocratic elite. However, it's not every day that Lord Julian Fellowes manages to bag an actual Lady to play a Lady - like in this instance.

Lady Frederick Windsor, who's married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent, will be playing the part of Lady Rochester - a lead character in the second season of the show.

Per the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Richard Eden reports, "the 42-year-old is, I'm told, set to play the part of aristocrat Lady Rochester, which is one of the pivotal roles in the story."

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/ Getty Images)

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/ Getty Images)

This is far from a little foray into the acting world as the Lady, whose professionally known by her pre-marriage name Sophie Winkleman, has starred in many high profile roles.

Perhaps she's most recognizable for playing the one and only Big Suze on the hit comedy series Peep Show, which aired on UK's Channel 4. She's also starred in hit shows including Sanditon, Two And A Half Men, Death in Paradise, Poirot, and This is Going to Hurt.

(Image credit: John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sophie married Lord Frederick Windsor back in 2009 and the pair share two children. Her half-sister is a well-known UK TV presenter, Claudia Winkleman - best known for working on Strictly Come Dancing.

One of the luxuries of being a non-working member of the Royal Family is having a career and even being able to be outspoken about one's opinions and relationships. Actor Sophie has grabbed both the former and the latter opportunities by the horns - as evidenced in an article she wrote for the Spectator (opens in new tab) in December 2022.

(Image credit: Paul ELLIS / AFP/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Paul ELLIS / AFP/Getty Images)

"I cherish my growing closeness to the senior members of the Royal Family," said the actor, "who are so hardworking, uncomplaining, and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional TV programs – and always so good to me that I’m honored to know them."

It's fair enough to make the assumption that the TV show in question is The Crown and that we shouldn't expect Sophie to star in the hit series any time soon.

