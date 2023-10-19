Queen Maxima's navy trench and tangerine accessories made the perfect upscale look as she landed in South Africa

Queen Maxima's navy trench and tangerine accessories were the perfect combination as Her Majesty arrived in Pretoria for a royal visit.

On October 18, the King and Queen of the Netherlands arrived at the Waterkloof Air Force base to begin their three-day state visit to South Africa. The couple arrived in Pretoria in the Spring sunshine and looked incredibly sharp as they stepped off the plane in matching navy ensembles.

The Queen wore one of the best trench coats we've seen, which was actually a navy blue dress and bolero from Jantaminiai and was designed to look just like a coat. This style looked just like a short style Burberry trench coat and perfectly showed off the Queen's toned legs and fabulously colourful heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Upon arrival the Queen was presented with a bouquet of proteas, the national flower of South Africa. These beautiful floral hues perfectly complemented the Queen's orange accessories, such as her ornate hat, her Banana Republic clutch, and her delicate pointed orange heels. Sensibly, the Queen changed from her high heels during the day and opted for some comfortable ballerina flats in the same tangerine shade to continue the engagement.

A post from the Royal Family of the Netherlands gave a little bit more information about the royal couple's visit to South Africa. In English, the caption of the post read, "The state visit to South Africa has begun! King William-Alexander and Queen Máxima arriving at Pretoria airport, the administrative capital of South Africa. The state visit is sign of the good relations and an equal partnership between the two countries. The visit will take place from Wednesday 18 until Friday 20 October."