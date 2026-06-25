Queen Mary's breezy denim midi skirt is a chic shorts alternative for the heatwave

Shorts can be trickier to style than you think and I often find myself choosing something else to wear in the heat because I don't want to be worrying about coverage. Denim shorts in particular tend to be on the shorter side and can bunch up as you walk which isn't ideal.

Not everyone feels comfortable or confident in mini-length designs either but Queen Mary's midi skirt is a stunning alternative that still delivers on the denim. It's the perfect smart-casual piece for summer as the silhouette is very timeless and sleek and the fabric adds a relaxed edge.

We've not seen her wear this past season skirt before but the sunshine in Denmark has meant she's brought it out for 2026. High-waisted and A-line, it's got two pleats that accentuate the flowing shape and Queen Mary went for the Zimmermann skirt in a deep indigo tone.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Recreate Queen Mary's Outfit