Queen Letizia’s Mango tuxedo blazer and matching trousers makes a festive co-ord that screams understated glamour
Queen Letizia of Spain's chic co-ord has proved that sequins and velvet aren't the only way as party season draws nearer
Queen Letizia just wore a Mango tuxedo blazer with matching trousers for a special event and it’s the festive co-ord that screams understated glamour.
When it comes to Christmas party outfits we can often overlook tailored pieces and go for sequin and velvet dresses and gorgeous satin skirts, but Queen Letizia has just reminded us why a co-ord is the perfect alternative. Like the Princess of Wales, the Queen of Spain is a big fan of blazers and smart trousers which give her style an instant put-together feel. So it’s no surprise to us that she chose a suit co-ord as her outfit for the 41st Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards - or that she championed her favourite high-street shop.
Queen Letizia loves mixing in Mango staples with her more luxury pieces and her tuxedo style blazer and matching trousers were another example of this. Although they were on the higher side price-wise for Mango, the £300 jacket and £140 trousers are so timeless and stunning as a festive outfit option.
Shop Queen Letizia's Outfit
Exact Match
This jacket will add a sophisticated feel to any outfit, especially if styled with the matching trousers which Queen Letizia also owns. The blazer has a satin lapel collar, two front welt pockets and is fitted, with a button fastening at the front.
Exact Match
These high-waisted flared trousers are such a useful staple to have in your collection for everything from work, to special occasions and evenings out. They'd look wonderful with a black jacket and a light-knit jumper.
Shop Queen Letizia's Outfit 2
With satin lapels that have a pretty sheen to them, this black blazer is perfect for evenings out and is still understated enough to wear during the day too. Pair with matching black trousers or with contrasting blue jeans for a more relaxed look.
These black trousers would be amazing styled with the matching blazer as well as without. They have satin trims and a flared silhouette that would be especially gorgeous with pointed toe shoes peeking out underneath.
The single-breasted blazer featured elongated satin lapels that had a beautiful sheen to them and a deep V-neckline. The pockets were a handy addition and the simplicity of the design made this jacket even more versatile. A black blazer like Queen Letizia’s can be styled more casually with blue jeans and one of your best wool jumpers, but as an evening outerwear piece they’re so elegant and the tuxedo-esque satin lapels elevated hers even more.
The Queen of Spain went all out and wore her blazer with matching flared trousers to give a smarter and more contemporary edge to her outfit. Although it’s easy to worry that a matching suit might feel too work-wear for an evening out or special occasion, the way you wear your jacket and trousers makes all the difference.
For the Francisco Cerecedo Awards, Queen Letizia chose to layer her blazer over a black satin top that mirrored the detailing on her jacket. It had a pretty square neckline and tied in with the rest of her outfit with its colour and minimal design. She finished off her look with a pair of black leather slingback heels from Massimo Dutti.
Her Majesty has been spotted wearing these particular shoes plenty of times before and in recent years she’s regularly preferred to step out in a lower, comfier heel when she isn’t wearing trainers or flats. The kitten heel on these shoes was subtle and easy to walk in whilst still giving a bit of extra height, whilst the slingback strap added a touch more interest.
Keeping to a single colour from head to toe also helped to make her outfit so cohesive and sophisticated for the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards, which honour journalists who promote freedom of expression.
Queen Letizia’s tuxedo blazer and matching trousers might not have been glittery or jewel-toned like many of the partywear options that are popular this time of year, but this was an outfit that screamed understated glamour and would be ideal for the festive season as well as for a formal occasion like this ceremony.
Whether or not you want to recreate Queen Letizia’s outfit fully with an entire suit, or choose just a fabulous black blazer or pair of trousers, she’s shown us that tailoring and neutral tones can be show-stopping this winter.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
