Queen Letizia has just found the low-key fashion formula that's perfect for party season

Party season is slowly edging nearer and not everyone is a fan of head-to-toe sparkles or festive frocks. If you’re someone who prefers to nod to the season in a more understated way, then something like Queen Letizia of Spain’s cosy yet elegant fashion formula is a brilliant alternative.

She wore it to the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards and it would also work as a stunning date night outfit or Christmas soiree attire and it’s simply a jumper and a dressy skirt. You could also swap the skirt for smart trousers, but the principle is the same - comfy on top, jazzy on the bottom.

Queen Letizia went for matching burgundy pieces to create her outfit, styling a Falconeri cashmere crewneck with a sequin-embellished Massimo Dutti column skirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Shop Cosy Jumpers

Treasure & Bond Mock Neck Sweater £17.96/$22.97 (Was £62.16/$79.50) at Nordstrom Made from a cosy blend material, this mock-neck sweater has dropped shoulders for an effortlessly relaxed look. The ribbed detailing highlights this and the design comes in several other wearable colours, including a warm brown and light grey. M&S Air-Yarn Crew Neck Jumper £16/$44.99 (Was £20) at M&S This jumper is spun with breathable air-yarn and a touch of wool, making it a comfortable and cosy choice. It's designed in a regular fit with a timeless crew neckline and is finished with ribbed trims on the neck, cuffs and hem for a neat look. Jigsaw Wool Cashmere Blend Jumper £99/$125 at Jigsaw Knitted in a mid-weight wool-cashmere blended yarn, this Jigsaw crew neck jumper is designed with a shorter silhouette. It's finished with modern chunky rib at neck and cuffs and you can wear this with jeans and trousers, as well as with a dressy skirt for a festive gathering.

Shop Occasionwear Skirts

By Anthropologie Metallic Midi Skirt £78/$128 (Was £98) at Anthropologie This shimmering gold metallic skirt would be such a beautiful option to pair with a simple black jumper and ankle boots and looks so sophisticated, whilst still being comfortable. It's got a pull-on design with an elasticated waistband that means you can tuck tops in easily. Zara Mid-Rise Silver Sequin Midi Skirt £69.99/$119 at Zara This mid-rise midi skirt has an elasticated waistband for comfort and is covered all over with tiny glimmering sequins. If you love tonal outfits, then pair this with a silver or white jumper and matching accessories. Boden Burgundy Bias-Cut Slip Skirt £129/$199 at Boden A satin slip skirt is something that can be worn during the day or evening without looking out of place and you can make it more casual with an oversized jumper or sleek with a fitted knit. It sits as the waist and you can get 10% off with the code C7R7.

Both pieces are old season, though the beauty of the royal’s combination is that it’s so versatile and items like this will always come back year after year.

Knitwear is an essential in a winter capsule wardrobe and whilst some slouchy designs might not work as well with a skirt like Letizia’s, the best cashmere jumpers or wool knits feel elevated. They’re also warm, which sadly can’t be said for every party outfit.

The Queen of Spain tucked her jumper neatly into the high-rise waistband of her long skirt to create a smooth silhouette. This is a simple but effective way to give this formula a sense of sophistication and the shape of her skirt helped with this.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

It was a maxi-length column skirt, though A-line or pencil skirts would also be beautiful. Something more voluminous runs the risk of looking so formal with the knitwear that the contrast of casual and dressy doesn’t quite work.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Letizia’s skirt was classic and the sequins did the talking here, bringing some glamour whilst being balanced by the soft cashmere jumper. She finished off her outfit for the awards with burgundy kitten heels and a clutch, as well as a statement gold chain necklace.

You could also wear an ensemble like the Queen’s with knee high boots for added warmth and if sequins aren’t for you, why not swap an embellished skirt for something more subtle? A velvet, satin or suede skirt also brings an element of texture and a dressed-up feel.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)

Queen Letizia’s fashion formula can also be followed without coordinating the colour of your jumper and skirt. The royals love colour matching and do it all the time, but going for a plain black, brown or white jumper with a brighter skirt or vice versa would look chic too.

That’s why it’s such an easy option to choose when you don’t want to wear a jumpsuit or party dress. I personally really like Her Majesty’s burgundy outfit as red feels very seasonal and on-trend, as do forest greens and metallics.

Letizia has worn a lot of darker wine tones and pinks in recent weeks, and does love re-wearing her favourite looks so we can hope to see her in this combination again.