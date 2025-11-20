Queen Letizia has just found the low-key fashion formula that's perfect for party season
Don't want to wear a festive frock? The Queen of Spain's combination of a cosy knit and jazzy skirt makes a chic alternative
Party season is slowly edging nearer and not everyone is a fan of head-to-toe sparkles or festive frocks. If you’re someone who prefers to nod to the season in a more understated way, then something like Queen Letizia of Spain’s cosy yet elegant fashion formula is a brilliant alternative.
She wore it to the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards and it would also work as a stunning date night outfit or Christmas soiree attire and it’s simply a jumper and a dressy skirt. You could also swap the skirt for smart trousers, but the principle is the same - comfy on top, jazzy on the bottom.
Queen Letizia went for matching burgundy pieces to create her outfit, styling a Falconeri cashmere crewneck with a sequin-embellished Massimo Dutti column skirt.
Shop Cosy Jumpers
Knitted in a mid-weight wool-cashmere blended yarn, this Jigsaw crew neck jumper is designed with a shorter silhouette. It's finished with modern chunky rib at neck and cuffs and you can wear this with jeans and trousers, as well as with a dressy skirt for a festive gathering.
Shop Occasionwear Skirts
This shimmering gold metallic skirt would be such a beautiful option to pair with a simple black jumper and ankle boots and looks so sophisticated, whilst still being comfortable. It's got a pull-on design with an elasticated waistband that means you can tuck tops in easily.
Both pieces are old season, though the beauty of the royal’s combination is that it’s so versatile and items like this will always come back year after year.
Knitwear is an essential in a winter capsule wardrobe and whilst some slouchy designs might not work as well with a skirt like Letizia’s, the best cashmere jumpers or wool knits feel elevated. They’re also warm, which sadly can’t be said for every party outfit.
The Queen of Spain tucked her jumper neatly into the high-rise waistband of her long skirt to create a smooth silhouette. This is a simple but effective way to give this formula a sense of sophistication and the shape of her skirt helped with this.
It was a maxi-length column skirt, though A-line or pencil skirts would also be beautiful. Something more voluminous runs the risk of looking so formal with the knitwear that the contrast of casual and dressy doesn’t quite work.
Letizia’s skirt was classic and the sequins did the talking here, bringing some glamour whilst being balanced by the soft cashmere jumper. She finished off her outfit for the awards with burgundy kitten heels and a clutch, as well as a statement gold chain necklace.
You could also wear an ensemble like the Queen’s with knee high boots for added warmth and if sequins aren’t for you, why not swap an embellished skirt for something more subtle? A velvet, satin or suede skirt also brings an element of texture and a dressed-up feel.
Queen Letizia’s fashion formula can also be followed without coordinating the colour of your jumper and skirt. The royals love colour matching and do it all the time, but going for a plain black, brown or white jumper with a brighter skirt or vice versa would look chic too.
That’s why it’s such an easy option to choose when you don’t want to wear a jumpsuit or party dress. I personally really like Her Majesty’s burgundy outfit as red feels very seasonal and on-trend, as do forest greens and metallics.
Letizia has worn a lot of darker wine tones and pinks in recent weeks, and does love re-wearing her favourite looks so we can hope to see her in this combination again.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
