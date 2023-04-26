Queen Camilla's hairstylist shares her unforgettable experience working with the royal, and her one concern about the coronation

Queen Camilla's hairstylist Jo Hansford has been up close and personal with the royal's luscious locks for a remarkable 35 years. While appearing on BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour, she opened up about their ongoing relationship, how honest she can be with the royal, how the Queen feels about the coronation, and her one concern as her stylist.

Queen Camilla's hairstylist Jo Hansford opened up about their shared love of gardening and the other shared experiences they love to chat about.

The Queen isn't her only well-known client, with others including Elizabeth Hurley and Angelina Jolie.

Being Queen Camilla's hairstylist means that Jo, who has salons in London's Harvey Nichols and Mayfair, gets up close and personal with the Queen Consort in a way that few do.

While discussing their relationship, which has lasted three decades, she said despite her title - Jo treats the Queen Consort just like she treats her other long-standing clients - with total honesty and respect. This goes so far as to be real about what she thinks, especially in terms of color for a woman with one of the most recognizable short hairstyles for thick hair.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The hairstylist explained how hair color needs to adapt to our complexions change as we age, and that she's especially proud of her current shade, which she says, "looks great in photos."

Jo also opened up about their shared love of gardening. "She loves her garden and she doesn't get to see it enough, unfortunately," she said.

The stylist explained that beyond their client interest, they also have children about the same age - meaning they have the experience of motherhood and being a grandparent to discuss.

(Image credit: Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Our children are about the same age," said Jo, "and we talk about grandchildren and the holidays and what they're doing. Yes, we talk about normal things like with any other client," she added.

"I don't delve into the secret things," admitted Jo, "you have to be very discreet in our business."

Despite her iron-clad discretion, the hairstylist did answer a few questions about King Charles's coronation.

(Image credit: Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

When Woman's Hour (opens in new tab)host Nuala McGovern asked Jo what we might expect from the royal at the coronation, she stylist said, "I think she'll look gorgeous," adding, "I think she's nervous like any other person would be nervous but I'm sure her hair will look the same as it always does and it does look gorgeous."

In the past, we've seen the Queen Consort tackle high winds and rain that often crop up out of nowhere in the very unpredictable UK weather. It's not the weather that concerns this stylist, however, it's an altogether more pressing issue - her headwear!

"I think the difficulty will be putting the crown on without changing the style," said Jo.

Considering how well she's sported tiaras in the past, here's hoping it all goes well and any nervousness, despite being totally normal, turns to excitement on the big day.