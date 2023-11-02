Queen Camilla's go-to necklace trick to achieve a totally unique jewellery look that's so her

Queen Camilla’s go-to necklace trick is something she’s done regularly especially in recent months but it’s not so popular with the Princess of Wales.

When it comes to jewellery to invest in for a timeless and elegant style Queen Camilla has a certain amount of classic pieces she rarely takes off. These range from her Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra blue agate five motif bracelet to her £95 Monica Vinader pendant necklace. And it’s necklaces that Her Majesty really knows how to style her own way. Queen Camilla’s go-to necklace trick is something she’s used more than once during her State Visit to Kenya. Opting for three signature necklaces including her Monica Vinader Goddess Coin pendant, Queen Camilla layered them for a totally unique look.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Stepping out in Mombasa for a visit to Mtongwe Naval Base, the Queen Consort was spotted wearing her Monica Vinader necklace with two more of her favourites. She’s frequently been spotted wearing her Kiki McDonough Apollo mini blue topaz necklace which features a pastel blue topaz stone and diamonds in a yellow gold circular setting.

Echoing the circular shape of these two, her third ultimate necklace for everyday engagements is her beloved initial necklace. Featuring the initials of the first names of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, this particular necklace is made even more personal to her with the addition of a single small round ruby in the centre. This is Queen Camilla’s birthstone and adds a very subtle pop of colour that contrasts beautifully with her blue topaz.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Kiki McDonough Apollo Mini Blue Topaz Pendant Visit Site RRP: £2,500 |Queen Camilla's topaz necklace is a gorgeous piece if you really want to push the boat out and treat yourself to a luxury item. Crafted with 18ct yellow gold, blue topazes and diamonds. Monica Vinader Goddess Coin Pendant Charm Visit Site RRP: £95 | Inspired by a Celtic coin depicting a warrior queen, this would make a beautiful addition to your jewellery box. Queen Camilla wears her Monica Vinader pendant on a gold chain and has shown how versatile this accessory is. Under the Rose at John Lewis Initial Necklace Visit Site RRP: £65 | Whatever initial you want engraved, this gorgeous round necklace is a great item to add to your jewellery collection. It comes in gold plated sterling silver and sterling silver.

Earlier this year we saw a sign that the Princess of Wales was officially on board with the initial necklace trend as she wore one from Kiki McDonough, but we’ve not seen Kate wear three separate necklaces layered together before. Like the late Queen Elizabeth, she seems to prefer opting for a single statement or dainty necklace to add a touch of glamour to her look. Back in 2020 Kate was seen wearing a double layer necklace with a pendant necklace but this was quite a rare choice from her.

Queen Camilla enjoys playing with jewellery a little more and her necklace trick has been adapted to suit her outfit on different occasions. In Mombasa, the initial pendant had been attached to the chain of the blue topaz necklace, bringing them together and minimising the amount of chains worn in one go. These looked stunning alongside the Goddess Coin necklace which lay below them, adding depth and detail to her final necklace stack.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty//Image 2: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

On 1st November she visited Kariokor War Cemetery in Nairobi wearing the same combination but switched things up at Eastlands Library on 31st October. Here she was photographed wearing these two necklaces with a single gold chain above them minus any kind of pendant.

In October, Her Majesty once again wore these two at Ascot Racecourse but they appeared to both have chains woven together rather than one pendant being attached. Queen Camilla’s go-to necklace trick has proved that no matter the number of necklaces - or indeed, pendants - the final look can be incredibly effective and tailored to your personal tastes and existing jewellery pieces.

(Image credit: Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

If you want to invest in some classic new pieces that can be mixed and matched in the same way the Queen does then her Monica Vinader pendant and her luxurious Kiki McDonough necklace are both available to buy, with various options out there for similar engraved pendants.

Stacking might not be as popular with Queen Camilla’s stepdaughter-in-law or the other royal women, but she’s clearly a fan of necklace stacking and tends only to wear just one statement necklace for major royal events. Given how she’s only taken off her three necklaces once so far during her time in Kenya it’s possible we will get to see Queen Camilla’s go-to necklace trick for a sophisticated, textured jewellery look showcased again before the State Visit comes to an end.