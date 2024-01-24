Queen Camilla's mismatched earrings are right on trend as she takes 'playful approach' to jewellery

Queen Camilla stepped out wearing mismatched earrings - but she's actually right on trend.

With so many of us favouring practicality with our best puffer jackets and sturdy boots this January, the opportunity to add some glamour with accessories is too good to pass up. Earrings in particular can stand out against a cosy roll neck and whilst Queen Camilla doesn’t have her ears pierced, she’s just worn stunning two clip-on earrings at her recent engagements. Stepping out in Swindon for several visits on 22nd January, Queen Camilla’s mismatched earrings caught our eye as she gave a masterclass in using earrings to add fun into an outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her Majesty wore her beloved camel Anna Valentine coat layered over a white shirt, khaki jumper and a tartan skirt that added a pop of colour with its shades of cranberry red and rich green. In her ears she kept things warm-toned with a pearl and gold earring on one side and a gold embellished drop earring on the other.

It might not have been immediately obvious to fans but in certain pictures, Queen Camilla’s mismatched earrings can be spotted. According to woman&home Fashion Editor, Rivkie Baum, the mismatched earring look has been a "growing trend for a while".

She praised Queen Camilla’s choice to embrace this look, stating that it’s "great to see Queen Camilla jumping on the look, showcasing that style and trends have no age limit".

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The mismatched earring trend has been one that has been burgeoning for a while and allows for women to have a more playful approach to their jewellery," Rivkie continued.

"While you can buy uncoordinated sets, you can also give this look a go by teaming up pieces in your own jewellery collection. Like Queen Camilla, opt for smaller pieces as you try out the look so that it's a subtle nod and looks purposeful, and remember to not mix metal types to ensure the look doesn't feel jarring."

Queen Camilla’s mismatched earrings appeared to both be gold-toned and were beautifully subtle, as Rivkie suggested. Pearls aren't one of the specific jewellery trends for 2024 but they’re here to stay and the Queen regularly wears different pairs of pearl earrings.

Pearls exude classic elegance and Her Majesty tends to wear creamy white ones which are easy to pair with outfits in every shade. The versatility of her pearl earring in Swindon is mirrored in her choice to wear a simple gold earring on her other ear that doesn't have any hugely statement elements to it.

This features a gold swirl on the front going into a drop embellished with a few clear stones. The design is chic and relatively understated, with the drop design mirrored in both earrings. The similar shape helps to create harmony between Queen Camilla’s mismatched earrings and tie them together.

As Rivkie said, the essence of this look can easily be recreated using small pairs of your favourite earrings. If you’re tempted to emulate Her Majesty’s look more closely, then there are so many pairs of gold and pearl earrings you can put together.

Queen Camilla wore her earrings for two important engagements in Swindon, including a visit to a women’s refuge as she marked the 30th anniversary of the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service. Here she met members of staff, volunteers and families and also unveiled a plaque and officially named the centre "Jenni's House" after the founder Jenni Manners. Her Majesty also visited Deacon & Son Jewellers as they celebrate 175 years of trading.