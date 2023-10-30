Queen Camilla looks stylish in a preppy navy suit and glasses as she and King Charles fly in style to Kenya
The King and Queen's official Instagram account posted a video of the couple on their way to Africa
While flying to Kenya, Queen Camilla and King Charles flew in style, with Camilla wearing a stylish navy suit and academic-chic pair of black glasses.
The King and Queen are off on another royal engagement - this time, the royal duo is traveling to Kenya, where they will be making a State Visit. The venture falls on Halloween, however, so we won't be expecting any costumes from either of them this year - however, their grandchildren Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis, have reportedly gone trick-or-treating in London in the past, and don't expect this year to be an exception.
While flying to Africa, the King and Queen debuted a video on their shared Instagram account of the two of them engaging in some in-flight activities to keep them occupied on their long journey. Charles is reading, of course, as is Camilla - but the main thing that caught our eye from the new video was just how smart and stylish Queen Camilla looked, even on an airplane.
The account captioned their post, "The King and Queen flew to Kenya today ahead of their State Visit, which begins tomorrow. Follow #RoyalVisitKenya for the latest updates," and showed the aforementioned video of the two of them enjoying some down time on the flight.
Queen Camilla showed up, of course, in style, wearing a powerful navy blue suit. She teamed the power suit with a matching navy blue sweater, and layered that with a white button down shirt, of which she left the top few buttons unbuttoned for an effortlessly preppy look. The real star of the show is her pair of academic-chic black, round-frame glasses, which really added a fun touch to the look.
King Charles arrived for the flight in his Sunday best as well, wearing a baby blue button down shirt as well as a pair of khaki trousers and a smart matching tie.
During their stay in Kenya, the King and Queen will be taking "in the best of the country, from its young tech entrepreneurs and creatives to its beautiful forests and coastline," according to a caption of a separate Instagram post on their page which detailed their visit. The royal duo will be there for four days, from 31 October through 3 November.
On Instagram, royal fans wished the couple good luck on their journey.
"What a fantastic itinerary and always love seeing wildlife protection on the schedule! Best wishes!" one fan commented.
"Safe trip. Long live the King and Queen," she said.
