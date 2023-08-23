Princess Mary's white checked sundress with a tan waist belt is the elegant summer look we've been waiting for

Princess Mary's white checked sundress was perfectly accessorized as the Crown Princess attended an emotional engagement

Princess Mary's white checked sundress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Princess Mary's white checked sundress was the perfect elegant look on the Princess as she attended an emotional engagement in Vejle, Denmark.

Crown Princess Mary looked wonderful as she stepped out for an engagement on Tuesday, August 22. Photographs of the Princess were released on the Danish Royal Family's social media and explained a little more about the Princess's visit.

In English, the caption read, "Many children and young people feel lonely when parents become seriously ill or die. Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess today inaugurated The National Grief Centre in Vejle, which gives children, young people and other citizens in the region the opportunity to share their grief with others."

"After giving the opening speech, the Crown Princess placed a greeting for her mother on the centre's Memorial Tree. Here, visitors to the centre can remember and write a greeting to someone who is seriously ill - or someone they have lost," the post concluded.

A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)

A photo posted by on

For this engagement, Her Royal Highness looked fantastic as she wore a checkered dress in white from Mortenussing Studio. She paired this look with a Max Mara Frais leather belt in tan and a Ralph Lauren ‘Ricky’ tan leather tote bag. 

The belt is a classic favourite of the Princess's and just a few days ago Princess Mary stunned in an ivory belted blouse and cocoa brown linen trousers on Sunday, August 20 as she took part in a Danish-Ukrainian evening service in the Haderslev Cathedral. These two recent looks have highlighted the versatility of this unique leather waist belt.

The Princess accessorised with gold jewellery from brands such as Cartier and the Copenhagen-based brand, Halberstadt. She also wore a pair of tan heels from Ferragamo called the Spagna Sandals in brown embossed leather.

While many of the items worn by the Crown Princess are incredibly expensive, there are a number of similar items that can be purchased from high street brands, and are a little bit more gently on your purse!

Boden
Pintuck Detail Midi Dress, £102 | Boden

This full-skirted midi dress is cut from 100% recycled linen for a lightweight feel. The longer length adds formality to the fit-and-flare silhouette without compromising on ease

Amazon belt
Women Leather Knot Belt, £21.55 | Amazon

This slim and three-dimensional, belt is perfect for cinching in your waist and adding a new dimension to your look with a elegant tie feature. The belt is made from cowhide and can be worn with coats, dresses, blouses and more.


Sosander
Suede Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes, £79 | Sosander

With their timeless style, these court shoes from Sosandar will be a staple in your wardrobe. Designed in a regular width, they have an adjustable buckled strap for the perfect fit. They sit on a high stiletto heel and have a sleek pointed toe for a polished look. 

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸