Princess Mary's white checked sundress with a tan waist belt is the elegant summer look we've been waiting for

Princess Mary's white checked sundress was the perfect elegant look on the Princess as she attended an emotional engagement in Vejle, Denmark.

The Crown Princess of Denmark has had an incredibly busy week filled with engagements.

This week Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, met on several occasions with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena of Ukraine as they visited Denmark.

Crown Princess Mary looked wonderful as she stepped out for an engagement on Tuesday, August 22. Photographs of the Princess were released on the Danish Royal Family's social media and explained a little more about the Princess's visit.

In English, the caption read, "Many children and young people feel lonely when parents become seriously ill or die. Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess today inaugurated The National Grief Centre in Vejle, which gives children, young people and other citizens in the region the opportunity to share their grief with others."

"After giving the opening speech, the Crown Princess placed a greeting for her mother on the centre's Memorial Tree. Here, visitors to the centre can remember and write a greeting to someone who is seriously ill - or someone they have lost," the post concluded.

For this engagement, Her Royal Highness looked fantastic as she wore a checkered dress in white from Mortenussing Studio. She paired this look with a Max Mara Frais leather belt in tan and a Ralph Lauren ‘Ricky’ tan leather tote bag.

The belt is a classic favourite of the Princess's and just a few days ago Princess Mary stunned in an ivory belted blouse and cocoa brown linen trousers on Sunday, August 20 as she took part in a Danish-Ukrainian evening service in the Haderslev Cathedral. These two recent looks have highlighted the versatility of this unique leather waist belt.

The Princess accessorised with gold jewellery from brands such as Cartier and the Copenhagen-based brand, Halberstadt. She also wore a pair of tan heels from Ferragamo called the Spagna Sandals in brown embossed leather.

While many of the items worn by the Crown Princess are incredibly expensive, there are a number of similar items that can be purchased from high street brands, and are a little bit more gently on your purse!