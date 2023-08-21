Princess Mary stuns in ivory belted blouse and cocoa brown linen trousers

Princess Mary's cocoa brown linen trousers and ivory blouse looked fantastic as the Crown Princess accompanied the President and First Lady as they visited Denmark.

Princess Mary of Denmark and Lady Olena Zelenska were photographed taking part in a Danish-Ukrainian evening service in the Haderslev Cathedral, Denmark, on August 20, 2023. The Princess and First Lady looked incredible as they both wore neutral-toned looks that were both stylish and practical for the events of the day.

Princess Mary

The Princess wore an ivory blouse from Mark Kenly Domino Tan, a pair of the 'Patroni' Linen Trousers in Brown from Max Mara, and the 'Gianvito 105' Dark Brown Suede Pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

The Princess perfectly accessorised this look with a brown belt tied around her waist and cinched in her cream-coloured blouse. This added a stylish shape to the look which complemented her figure and added to her colour co-ordinated look. The Princess also wore stunning gold pieces of jewellery that complemented the brown tones of the ensemble.

Princess Mary

Fans loved this look on Mary and many complimented her incredible style. "Just love this colour scheme and the top and belt are so chic! This seems to be her favourite trouser silhouettes and it suits her so well. CP Mary knows how to make a top and trousers/skirt look amazing!" said one fan on social media.

"I love this top styled the way she did with the belt. I am inspired! Makes a very simple and plain-ish top much more attractive I think," said another.

Phase Eight
Cassandra Linen Wide Leg Trousers, £59 | Phase Eight

The perfect trousers to add to your capsule wardrobe. Designed in a versatile brown shade, our linen-rich trousers feature side button detailing and a flattering wide leg silhouette. Wear with an abstract top and sandals for a casual, spring/summer look.

Princess Mary
Textured Balloon Sleeve Top, White, £35 | Ro&Zo

Bringing a neat addition to your wardrobe, this blouse from Ro&Zo boasts a textured print giving it a unique feel. Classic in cut with a v-neckline and long balloon sleeves, it is made from a light yet durable blended fabric.

Marks & Spencer
Leather Wide Waist Belt, £25 | Marks & Spencer

Add a stylish touch to any outfit with this leather waist belt. Wide design with a brushed gold-tone buckle and keeper for a sophisticated touch. Made with responsibly sourced leather. 

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


