Princess Mary stuns in ivory belted blouse and cocoa brown linen trousers

Princess Mary's cocoa brown linen trousers and ivory blouse looked fantastic as the Crown Princess accompanied the President and First Lady as they visited Denmark.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska are currently in Denmark.

The Danish royals have met with the couple for a variety of engagements as they take part in the diplomatic visit.

Princess Mary of Denmark and Lady Olena Zelenska were photographed taking part in a Danish-Ukrainian evening service in the Haderslev Cathedral, Denmark, on August 20, 2023. The Princess and First Lady looked incredible as they both wore neutral-toned looks that were both stylish and practical for the events of the day.

The Princess wore an ivory blouse from Mark Kenly Domino Tan, a pair of the 'Patroni' Linen Trousers in Brown from Max Mara, and the 'Gianvito 105' Dark Brown Suede Pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

The Princess perfectly accessorised this look with a brown belt tied around her waist and cinched in her cream-coloured blouse. This added a stylish shape to the look which complemented her figure and added to her colour co-ordinated look. The Princess also wore stunning gold pieces of jewellery that complemented the brown tones of the ensemble.

Fans loved this look on Mary and many complimented her incredible style. "Just love this colour scheme and the top and belt are so chic! This seems to be her favourite trouser silhouettes and it suits her so well. CP Mary knows how to make a top and trousers/skirt look amazing!" said one fan on social media.

"I love this top styled the way she did with the belt. I am inspired! Makes a very simple and plain-ish top much more attractive I think," said another.