Prince William and Kate Middleton's surprising magazine cover has been revealed - but some fans are divided

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Laura Harman
Laura Harman
published

Prince William and Kate Middleton's surprising magazine cover has been released, and while some love this from the Prince and Princess of Wales, others are less impressed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have surprised fans with an appearance on Mountain Rescue Magazine's cover. A post from Mountain Rescue England and Wales revealed why the royal couple were selected at their models for this magazine.  The caption of the post read, "Having a Royal Patron is a huge honour and MR volunteers appreciate the support of HRH The Prince of Wales. @CBMRT Central Beacons recently hosted a VIP visit - you might recognise a couple of the people on the latest MR Magazine cover."

Many royal fans commented with their delight when asked if they recognized the cover stars on the magazine. "We do recognise them indeed!" said one fan. "I sure do recognize the Prince and Princess of Wales!" said another.

Others were a little more sceptical and questioned why the Prince and Princess were carrying a stretcher. "Now you have people on stretches pretending to be rescued?" asked one commenter. Others suggested that it was just a PR stunt. "Publicity stunt, PR for Monarchy plc," said one commenter. "Who’s supporting who though? Some might feel they’re feeding on the good publicity of a rescue service, and using it for a photo opportunity," said another.

Princess Catherine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in April 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales explored the great outdoors and took part in activities with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team in Wales. For this engagement, Kate Middleton went into full-on outdoor mode with not one, but *two* bold waterproof jackets as she twinned with Prince William

The royal couple got stuck into the activities of the day, and took part in medical training drills as they hoisted up a member of the team who was lying flat out on a stretcher - It was this activity that ended up on the cover of the magazine. 

They were also pictured abseiling Morlais Quarry as they took part in a rescue drill, and even met one of the search and rescue dogs on the team. 

kate middleton mountain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was during this engagement earlier this year that the Prince and Princess of Wales were snapped for the cover of the magazine. While their appearance may not be on the cover of Vogue, their down-to-earth apparel and their genuine excitement in these photos while learning more about an important organisation they support is certainly a good look on the royals.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


