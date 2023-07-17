Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto nails vieux riche style in crisp white shirt and billowing pink skirt

Lady Sarah Chatto nails vieux riche style as she was among the many members of the Royal Family attending Wimbledon.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament took place in London over the last two weeks and has attracted celebrities and members of the Royal Family to its green grounds.

One of the many guests at the tennis tournament was Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.

Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatted nailed vieux riche style (old money) last week as she was photographed attending Wimbledon last week. The royal looked incredible as she stepped out in a pink and white ensemble which included a crisp white buttoned shirt and a bold pink skirt that featured statement pleats and a puffed style.

This look was the perfect stealth wealth look as the high-end cut of the shirt and the skirt showed off the luxury tailoring without being too ostentatious or over decadent. This is a fantastic look to replicate and only requires a good quality white buttoned shirt and a pink mid-length skirt. Although it seems that Lady Sarah opted for an Alexander McQueen skirt, there are many other brands that sell very similar skirts for a lower price tag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Becca Shirt (£65.00) $104.00| Hobbs Defined by sharp pleat detailing, the Becca cotton-blend shirt puts a contemporary spin on a workwear essential. The shirt is fitted and features feminine seaming, pleat detailing, button through design, and made from a cotton blend material.

Alexander McQueen High-rise pleated faille midi skirt (£860.00) $1250.00 | Matches This pink midi skirt from Alexander McQueen features the label’s staple lustrous faille finish and a high-rise waist for a timeless silhouette. The dress is made from 100% polyester and features side slip pockets, a back zip fastening, and is dry clean only.

Pastel Candy Front Pleated Midi Skirt in Pink (£43.90) $43.90| Chicwish Take your look to great lengths with this midi skirt. Forever flattering thanks to its pleated design and flattering fit, whilst the pastel tone ensures a high-impact finish. The dress features a front pleated design, an elastic waist at back, and a concealed side zip closure.

Lady Chatto is one of the key members of the extended Royal Family and was snapped enjoying Wimbledon with another fellow royal, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester.

Lady Sarah is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret. Princess Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, and the couple had two children, Sarah and David. The siblings are the only maternal first cousins of King Charles III and his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This wasn't the royal's only appearance at Wimbledon this year as earlier in the tournament Lady Sarah was snapped enjoying some matches. Lady Sarah Chatto proved quiet luxury is still going strong with subtle shirt dress while seated in the Royal Box and we absolutely loved this classy white and brown look.