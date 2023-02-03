Princess Diana's DNA that 'helped' Meghan Markle fall pregnant with Archie

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry revealed that he keeps a lock of Princess Diana's hair in a box inside his bedside table, opening up about how he feels it helped Meghan Markle fall pregnant with son Archie.

Prince Harry's Spare memoir details part of his and Meghan Markle's journey to conceive Archie during their time living at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal life in the UK to move to LA with Meghan Markle in 2020, revealed that he keeps a lock of the late Princess Diana's hair in his nightstand.

Recalling the night that Meghan Markle took two pregnancy tests, Prince Harry wrote of how he woke up to see the tests beside him on the nightstand, instantly thinking of the box of Diana's hair within.

"I only kept a few things there, among them the blue box with my mother’s hair," the passage in Spare reads.

Recounting the moment before he glanced at the results of the tests, Harry penned, "Right, I thought, good. Let’s see what Mummy can do with this situation."

Explaining that the tests showed that Meghan was pregnant with the baby that would go on to be named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry continued, "I reached for the wands, peered into their little windows. Blue. Bright, bright blue. Both of them."

Confessing he thanked Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997, after discovering that Meghan was expecting, Harry added, "Oh wow. Well. Well then. We hugged, kissed. I put the wands back on the nightstand.

"I thought: Thank you, Mummy."

Prince Harry, who now shares both Archie, three, and baby Lilibet Diana, one, with Meghan also revealed that his wife was encouraged to gain weight in order to conceive.

"The toll was starting to be visible on Meg; she’d lost a great deal of weight in the last year," Harry explained, alluding to the pressures and stresses Meghan faced during her time in the Royal Family.

"[The doctor] did confirm our suspicion that Meg’s weight loss might be a barrier to conceiving," he added.