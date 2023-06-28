Princess Diana's brother says she was a 'genius for people' in candid interview as he reveals the eery coincidence about their family home Althorp House

Princess Diana's brother Charles, Earl Spencer spoke with the legendary model Twiggy recently and opened up about the best side of his sister, the late Princess Diana. He also discussed his family home and its eery connection to the late Princess.

Princess Diana's brother Charles Earl Spencer appeared on model Twiggy's Tea With Twiggy podcast.

The Earl is current custodian of the Spencer family seat, Althorp House, and describes an eery coincidence with Diana and the official dates the home is open to the public - dates that were agreed upon five years before her death.

(Image credit: Mathieu Polak/Sygma/ Sygma /Getty Images)

"She had such a brilliant sense of humor, that was the thing," said Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer, on Twiggy's podcast. "The Royal Family before Diana were doing a solid job with responsibility and duty," he added, "but I remember once going with Diana to a concert for one of her charities."

The event in question, explained the Earl, was a classical concert and afterward, the much loved Princess took the time to walk on stage and chat with the orchestra. "They loved her," said the Earl of the interaction.

"There must have been 80 of them clustered around, it was rather like children meeting Father Christmas…she just had a genius for people, I think."

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/ Getty Images)

Earl Spencer also discussed the res[onsibilty that comes with being custodian of Althorp House, his family seat that's over 500 years old and open to the public for a limited amount of time each year.

"With these big houses and their contents, you do an agreement with the government as to how many days to be open," he explained. However, he also added the strange coincidence regarding the dates the home is open to visitors.

"We agreed to be open for July and August, so we open on the first of July, which is Diana's birthday, and we close on 31 August, which is the day she died."

Twiggy, utterly shocked by this revelation asked, "is that a coincidence?"

Earl Spencer responded, "total coincidence, that was agreed five years before she passed away, so strange."

In the years since the Princess died, back in 1997, Charles has kept a close bond with his nephews - Prince Harry and Prince William. As well as this, the Spencer clan has grown and the Earl alone has seven children - some of whom look remarkably like their late aunt.

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski /WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer is the father of Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's lookalike niece Lady Eliza and twin Lady Amelia, Prince William's cousin Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. He's also dad to The Honourable Edmund Spencer, Lady Lara Caroline Spencer, and Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer - whose name is a touching tribute to the late Princess.

