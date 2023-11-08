Princess Diana's 'biggest parenting regret' that Kate and William will avoid
The Prince and Princess of Wales won't echo Diana's 'biggest parenting regret', according to a royal expert
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to avoid repeating what has been dubbed Princess Diana's 'biggest parenting regret' when it comes to their own children, according to a royal expert.
Since Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding day in April 2011, the royal couple have become parents to three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Wales family reside in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, having moved from Kensington Palace in 2022, and are believed to be raising their brood of three in a way that prepares them for royal life, while also giving them as much of a normal childhood as possible.
And while Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana, was known to be a doting and loving parent, a royal expert has highlighted that one of her 'biggest regrets' when it comes to raising William and his brother, Prince Harry, was spending time away from them to fulfil her work duties.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
"Diana was very hands-on with the boys but there were large chunks of time she had to be away due to work. William was also often paraded on royal tours and outings and his childhood was by no means perfect. That was one of Diana's big regrets," royal journalist Duncan Larcombe explained.
Speaking to OK! magazine, he added that Prince William, who is first in the line of succession, has always hoped to use his mother's parenting lessons as inspiration for raising his own children.
"William has always wanted to raise his children with Diana's lessons and regrets in mind. His children's needs come before royal duty," Duncan said, sharing how family life is a priority for the Prince and Princess of Wales, despite their status in the monarchy.
Continuing to explain how Princess Catherine is also keen to ensure that Diana's regrets over not spending enough time with her sons is not reflected in her own children's lives along with having her own parents' impact shine through, Duncan added, "Kate is a hands-on mother by nature. She follows Diana's lead but also the influence of the Middletons.
"With Kate, she takes royal duty seriously but she will drop everything for her children and that has been an agreed term between her and William throughout."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
The A-list singer that King Charles once had a crush on before marrying Diana
Plus, the wholesome interaction that Princess Diana once had with the singer
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
New Queen Elizabeth II statue causes controversy as fans are all saying the same thing
A new Queen Elizabeth II statue has been unveiled in Toronto, but some royal fans are less than impressed with this new piece
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton’s chic all black ensemble features the most stunning gold buttoned blazer and her side parting is perfection
The Princess of Wales's all black ensemble included a wool blazer and she made the look even more chic with a sweeping side parting
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton will have 'raced over for a cuddle' with new Middleton baby thanks to special family bond
The Princess of Wales became an aunt for the sixth time last month and it's been suggested she 'couldn't wait' for cuddles with baby Inigo
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why it’s ‘crucial’ Kate Middleton is allowed freedom that Queen Elizabeth ‘wasn’t given’ during 70 year reign
The Princess of Wales reportedly has the 'freedom' Queen Elizabeth didn't have when it comes to this aspect of royal life
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton embraces autumn cosiness with bootcut jeans, Breton jumper and chunky boots - and we have a feeling you’ll love it just as much as us!
The Princess of Wales just wore one of the most versatile royal looks this autumn and it's go easy to recreate at home!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton ‘had her heart set on’ this wedding look but ended up ‘compromising’ after royal hints
The Princess of Wales reportedly had another hairstyle in mind for her big day that was her 'favourite' way to wear her hair...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's timeless autumn staple that you probably have in your wardrobe already, revealed by a fashion expert
This Parisian chic staple is a go-to for Princess Catherine
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
James Middleton and wife Alizée welcome first baby as Middleton family grows
The Princess of Wales' brother and sister-in-law have been photographed pushing a pram in London's Notting Hill
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The trainer brand Princess Eugenie loves that Kate Middleton doesn’t wear - and we need a pair right now!
Princess Eugenie's shared several pictures that revealed her love for this iconic trainer brand though we've not seen Kate wear them
By Emma Shacklock Published