Princess Charlotte had a seriously impressive skill when she was just two-years-old

Princess Charlotte reportedly had a pretty impressive skill when she was just two-years-old.

Princess Charlotte recently celebrated her eighth birthday and has been making more and more official royal appearances alongside her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in recent times. 

And while the second-born Wales child, who came after Prince George and before Prince Louis, is growing up fast, she already possessed some impressive skills when she was just a toddler. 

Little Princess Charlotte, who is third in the royal line of succession, is said to have learnt how to say a number of words and phrases in Spanish by the time she was two, thanks to the time spent around Spanish Norland Nanny, Maria Borrello, who helps to look after the three Wales children while Kate and William are busy with royal duties. 

According to People, a source explained that Charlotte is "very sweet and very confident and had mastered various Spanish words by the time she was at nursery. 

Later on in life, when Charlotte started school at Thomas's Battersea in London before moving on to Lambrook in Windsor, the young Princess is said to have been given a pretty cool nickname thanks to some fab personality traits.

According to royal expert, Kate Nicholl, Charlotte was dubbed 'Warrior Princess' at school. 

"I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. 

"Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a Princess, but she's quite a tomboy," she added.

"She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality."

