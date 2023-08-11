Princess Charlotte had a seriously impressive skill when she was just two-years-old
Princess Charlotte was clever from a young age
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Charlotte reportedly had a pretty impressive skill when she was just two-years-old.
- Princess Charlotte is said to be known for her bold personality and adventurous nature - and she's rather clever, too.
- The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales was reportedly able to speak two languages at age two.
- In other royal news, the title Kate Middleton took from Princess Margaret because of her and William's go-to place for romantic getaways has been revealed.
Princess Charlotte recently celebrated her eighth birthday and has been making more and more official royal appearances alongside her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in recent times.
And while the second-born Wales child, who came after Prince George and before Prince Louis, is growing up fast, she already possessed some impressive skills when she was just a toddler.
Little Princess Charlotte, who is third in the royal line of succession, is said to have learnt how to say a number of words and phrases in Spanish by the time she was two, thanks to the time spent around Spanish Norland Nanny, Maria Borrello, who helps to look after the three Wales children while Kate and William are busy with royal duties.
According to People, a source explained that Charlotte is "very sweet and very confident and had mastered various Spanish words by the time she was at nursery.
Later on in life, when Charlotte started school at Thomas's Battersea in London before moving on to Lambrook in Windsor, the young Princess is said to have been given a pretty cool nickname thanks to some fab personality traits.
According to royal expert, Kate Nicholl, Charlotte was dubbed 'Warrior Princess' at school.
"I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.
"Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a Princess, but she's quite a tomboy," she added.
"She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
Duchess Sophie’s flattering bob with swishy side parting is so chic it needs to make a comeback sometime soon!
Duchess Sophie's flattering bob in 2011 was a beautiful hairstyle for the senior royal and it looked especially fabulous for this special occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jada Pinkett Smith shared an update on her hair growth - and she looks amazing
After nearly a year of silence, Jada Pinkett Smith gave an update on her alopecia diagnosis
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The surprisingly modern skill George, Charlotte and Louis can learn at school that could see them take after Meghan Markle
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can learn to be podcast pros at Lambrook
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Why Prince William ‘feels even more strongly’ that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis should embrace ‘unique position’
A royal expert has claimed Prince William 'feels even more strongly' that his children should 'remain close' forever
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could miss out on this summer
There's a special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis used to enjoy but it might not necessarily be upheld going forwards
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 'burden' the Wales children can all 'share' for the sake of Prince George's feelings
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may be able to help Prince George with the pressures of his destiny as King
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Lady Louise Windsor bonds with Princess Charlotte by teaching her a seriously adorable skill
Lady Louise was said to be the late Queen's favorite grandchild and she has a super sweet relationship with Princess Charlotte
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine’s parenting choice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales made a decision with their children that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't opt for
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The privilege Prince George has always had that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have often been denied
There's a privilege Prince George has always had thanks to good fortune - but Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aren't so lucky
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with ‘extrovert’ Princess Anne
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic echoes King Charles and Princess Anne's with both sisters incredibly 'confident'
By Emma Shacklock Published