Princess Catherine's tough struggle at her and Prince William's £750 per month starter home

Princess Catherine once revealed the struggles she faced when she and Prince William lived in a Welsh rental property when they first welcomed Prince George.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales now reside at Windsor's Adelaide Cottage, they spent the early days of parenthood in a Welsh rental property that cost £750 per month.

Princess Catherine previously opened up about the hardships she faced as a new mother while living in the understated Anglesey cottage.

Prince William and Princess Catherine's lives have changed a lot since the start of their love story.

The couple met in 2003 when they were young students at St Andrews University before going on to get engaged in 2010 and married in 2011 at their iconic Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Before long, their first son, Prince George, came along - but the couple weren't living at one of the properties they have access too now.

Instead of Kensington Palace, Amner Hall or Adelaide Cottage, Kate and William were living in a rented farmhouse on the Bodargan Estate in Anglesey for just £750 per calendar month, with the future King having been stationed in Wales as part of his Search and Rescue pilot missions in the Royal Air Force.

With Prince William often working nights to fulfil his RAF duties, Princess Catherine spent a lot of time alone in the cottage with baby Prince George and recently shared her relatable struggles of feeling alone with other mothers.

During a trip to the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff back in 2020, Kate revealed just how grateful she would've been for a support centre for new mums back when she had just welcomed George.

"I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey," she said.

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time," Kate continued.

Luckily, Princess Catherine did have the company of her and William's beloved cocker spaniel Lupo, who was gifted to them as a wedding present by Kate's pooch-loving brother, James Middleton.

Sadly, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the devastating news that Lupo had passed away in November of 2020.

In a heartbreaking statement, the couple announced, "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away.

"He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."