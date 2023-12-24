Princess Catherine teases carol concert with never-before-seen photos from surprise tea party – and it includes a special throwback
For the surprise tea party, Kate Middleton relied on one of her festive fashion favourites
Catherine, Princess of Wales gave some lucky fans an early Christmas treat this year – surprising them with a special tea party.
The charitable Princess met with the guests during a surprise Christmas Tea Party, which will be part of tonight’s Together at Christmas carol concert (and if you don’t want to miss out on watching every moment, we’ve got all the details on how to tune in).
Princess Kate’s surprise was a special thank you to a select group of inspiring adults who have helped shape children's lives, as part of the Princess’ continuing dedication to her Shaping Us initiative, exploring the importance of early years development.
One of the people Kate met with was Ray, who comes from a place with a special significance for the Princess - he works as a music therapist at East Anglia's Children's Hospices, of which she has been a patron since she started in her public life more than a decade ago, and where she made her first ever speech as a working royal.
Ray has helped support the family of ten-year-old Henry (who joined the party with his brother George) who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at 18 months old.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The Princess of Wales also spent time with Brenda, who is a retired mental health nurse from Sussex in southern England. She volunteers in schools helping children like Jenson, who Kate also spent time meeting, develop skills like reading.
Looking radiant in her festive cardigan, the Princess of Wales has shared some photos of the surprise tea party.
The Princess of Wales’s cardigan might look familiar to fans - she first wore it to film an introduction for the very first Together at Christmas carol concert in 2021.
Now, as she looks forward to her third annual concert, she’s dug out the Miu Miu cardigan for another special outing.
Kate’s festive cardigan features a black and white rose pattern that repeats across the jacquard-woven cashmere knit and is decorated with tactile bobbles. The mother-of-pearl buttons add a touch of glamour. The piece is finished with a detachable white cotton collar.
Designed by Miu Miu – a subsidiary of iconic fashion house Prada – the cardigan originally retailed for £1,350 but is now out of stock. We’ve found some lovely alternatives, though, if the Princess has inspired you to want a cheerful cardigan this winter.
Next
£40 | With a pearl button up fastening, cable knit details and round neckline, this is a classy (and affordable) alternative to Kate's Miu Miu cardigan, and you could get away with wearing the design outside of the festive season, too.
Boden
£90 | Shaped with a versatile V-neck and long sleeves, it’s finished with contrasting trims – giving this cardigan a versatility which not even the Princess of Wales's has.
Monsoon
£65 | With a chunky knit and pearl buttons, this elegant cardigan could - like Kate's Miu Miu - become one of your go-to festive favourites recycled each year. It'll look perfect over a casual outfit - t-shirt and jeans - or draped over something more formal.
Posting photos of her adorable surprise on Instagram, the caption read, “Three inspiring people making a real difference to the lives of young people.
It was so lovely to join Rico, Arwyen, Jenson, Poppy, Henry and George for a special surprise celebration for the people in their lives who have helped shape them. Russell, Ray and Brenda, it was a pleasure to meet you!
Watch our special Christmas Tea Party as part of this year’s Together at Christmas Carol Service broadcast on @ITV and @itvxofficial #ShapingUs.”
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
The real reason King Charles is ‘relieved’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t coming to the UK for Christmas - and it’s not what you think
The Royal Family are set to celebrate Christmas without the Sussexes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The wellbeing and fitness trends worth following in 2024 - from personalised nutrition to even better sleep
As we embark on a new year, Susan Griffin speaks to industry experts to find out the fitness trends we will be talking about in 2024
By Susan Griffin Published
-
New signs that Prince William and Kate Middleton could break with tradition
The Prince and Princess of Wales could make a decision involving Prince George that breaks with tradition
By Jack Slater Published
-
The Middleton women wear the trousers for Princess Catherine’s Carol Concert – and showcase three distinct styles for the holiday season
Carole, Pippa and Kate Middleton showed three versatile ways to wear trousers this Christmas party season
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite stylish and sturdy outdoor boots just got a whole lot cheaper - and they're the ultimate Christmas gift for walkers
The Princess of Wales regularly wears her trusty Berghaus boots
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The very specific dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow for key festive event
The dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow at a festive event specifies not wearing one of their most-seen items
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s pearl-embellished boucle jacket is a masterclass in keeping both warm and stylish this Christmas season
Kate Middleton’s pearl-embellished boucle jacket was the star of the show in a new trailer and showed how to make subtle sparkle work
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Christmas fashion mistake she regrets is such a relatable faux pas
Kate Middleton's Christmas fashion mistake was made back in 2019 and this festive look was something she regretted for a simple reason
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton takes style notes from Kate as she rocks her sister's go-to accessories with forest green dress
Pippa Middleton's red accessories added a stunning pop of colour to her deep green outfit and we've seen their classic designs before
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' sounds surprisingly unroyal
The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free-for-all' is apparently one of their established festive traditions and it happens on Christmas Eve
By Emma Shacklock Published