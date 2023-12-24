Princess Catherine teases carol concert with never-before-seen photos from surprise tea party – and it includes a special throwback

Catherine, Princess of Wales gave some lucky fans an early Christmas treat this year – surprising them with a special tea party.

The charitable Princess met with the guests during a surprise Christmas Tea Party, which will be part of tonight’s Together at Christmas carol concert (and if you don’t want to miss out on watching every moment, we’ve got all the details on how to tune in).

Princess Kate’s surprise was a special thank you to a select group of inspiring adults who have helped shape children's lives, as part of the Princess’ continuing dedication to her Shaping Us initiative, exploring the importance of early years development.

One of the people Kate met with was Ray, who comes from a place with a special significance for the Princess - he works as a music therapist at East Anglia's Children's Hospices, of which she has been a patron since she started in her public life more than a decade ago, and where she made her first ever speech as a working royal.

Ray has helped support the family of ten-year-old Henry (who joined the party with his brother George) who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at 18 months old.

The Princess of Wales also spent time with Brenda, who is a retired mental health nurse from Sussex in southern England. She volunteers in schools helping children like Jenson, who Kate also spent time meeting, develop skills like reading.

Looking radiant in her festive cardigan, the Princess of Wales has shared some photos of the surprise tea party.

The Princess of Wales’s cardigan might look familiar to fans - she first wore it to film an introduction for the very first Together at Christmas carol concert in 2021.

Now, as she looks forward to her third annual concert, she’s dug out the Miu Miu cardigan for another special outing.

Kate’s festive cardigan features a black and white rose pattern that repeats across the jacquard-woven cashmere knit and is decorated with tactile bobbles. The mother-of-pearl buttons add a touch of glamour. The piece is finished with a detachable white cotton collar.

Designed by Miu Miu – a subsidiary of iconic fashion house Prada – the cardigan originally retailed for £1,350 but is now out of stock. We’ve found some lovely alternatives, though, if the Princess has inspired you to want a cheerful cardigan this winter.

Posting photos of her adorable surprise on Instagram, the caption read, “Three inspiring people making a real difference to the lives of young people.

It was so lovely to join Rico, Arwyen, Jenson, Poppy, Henry and George for a special surprise celebration for the people in their lives who have helped shape them. Russell, Ray and Brenda, it was a pleasure to meet you!

Watch our special Christmas Tea Party as part of this year’s Together at Christmas Carol Service broadcast on @ITV and @itvxofficial #ShapingUs.”