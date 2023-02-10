Princess Beatrice in historical costume for little-known film role has caught our attention - and it screams spring!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A throwback photo of Princess Beatrice in historical costume for a little-known film role has caught our attention - and it screams spring!

Princess Beatrice once appeared as an extra in the 2009 period drama, The Young Victoria, and was pictured during a break from filming.

The dress is adorned with floral details that have got us dreaming of spring and she appeared in an important scene.

Although she’s one of the late Queen’s grandchildren, Princess Beatrice of York isn’t a working royal and has pursued a successful career. However, in 2007 she made a brief foray into the acting world when she got into character in a historical movie co-produced by her mom Sarah Ferguson. Though some might not know it, Princess Beatrice made her acting debut as an extra in The Young Victoria. Now we’ve stumbled across a photo taken during filming showing Princess Beatrice in historical costume and it couldn’t be more spring-like.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt, who recently appeared in fellow historical drama, The English TV series, starred as Queen Victoria in the 2009 movie, with Princess Beatrice playing one of her ladies-in-waiting in an iconic scene. The Young Victoria chronicled the early life of Queen Victoria and included her all-important coronation scene.

Pictures taken during a break from shooting The Young Victoria at Lincoln Cathedral depict Princess Beatrice fully embracing her role as an extra on the movie, wearing a stunning Victorian costume. With puff sleeves, a fitted corset bodice and a full skirt, Princess Beatrice’s silvery gown also featured meticulously crafted bold pink floral details.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

These vibrant blooms and the low, sweeping neckline might be historical, but they also give a sense of spring-time elegance to the period costume. The same flowers were also included on what appears to be a feather-covered circlet - a far cry from Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras!

The Princess’ mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is known for her passion for royal history and co-produced the film. She was likely just delighted to see her daughter make her movie debut, even if her screen time was fleeting.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In the past fans have even noticed a major resemblance between the Princess and the late Queen Victoria, commenting that Princess Beatrice looks identical to her royal ancestor. However, whilst that beautiful throwback snap of Princess Beatrice in historical costume for The Young Victoria caught our attention, she isn’t the only royal to have an acting role.

Her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry apparently had a cameo in the Star Wars Franchise, but according to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), their scenes were cut, reportedly due to them being too tall amongst the other stormtroopers.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Meanwhile a member of the extended Royal Family, Sophie Winkleman, the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, is an actor, as was Meghan Markle. Meghan gave up acting when she married Prince Harry but she amassed plenty of fans during her time on hit legal drama, Suits, and last year addressed the possibility of her ever returning to this profession in an interview with Variety (opens in new tab).

“No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” the Duchess of Sussex declared.