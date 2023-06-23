Princess Beatrice dons a lace floral gown and inspiring cream hat for day four of Royal Ascot 2023
The Princess has been serving looks all week, but this one just might be our favorite
On June 23, the fourth day of the annual Royal Ascot races, Princess Beatrice wore a stunning, lace floral dress, complete with an unforgettable cream hat, while standing side by side with her husband, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The Royal Ascot races, while of course meant to be a great spectating event for horse racing lovers, also have transformed over the years to be an event for royal-gazing - AKA, looking with a keen eye at just what the royal family is wearing for the annual occasion.
Princess Beatrice, a non-working royal, is just one member of many who attended each day of this year's Royal Ascot races, and chose on June 23 to stand side by side with her husband, Edo.
The dress code for Royal Ascot remains formal, even though the royals have inevitably gotten more relaxed over the years with their dress code - with Kate Middleton mostly leading the charge on this, sporting unique styles for a royal, like red nails.
When Princess Beatrice and Edo arrived, they shared a carriage during the procession with none other than Princess Kate and Prince William - who attended the 2023 races for the first time this year on Thursday.
While Kate opted for a fiery red Alexander McQueen gown, Princess Beatrice went for a garden-inspired look - a floral gown from bridal designer Monique Lhuillier with lace detailing throughout, featuring subtle pops of springy colors where the floral motifs are placed. The dress retails for $3,440.
To accessorize, the Princess chose a pearl-detail Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, as well as nude Gianvito Rossi satin pump heels, which both perfectly matched her intricate midi-gown.
As expected, Beatrice also sported a fabulous hat from JBH Millinery, complete with a stunning floral design on top in a delicate cream color.
We're not the only ones who love Bea's Royal Ascot looks though - some of her fans have been chirping about her great sartorial choices on Twitter.
"As for Beatrice, she has upped her fashion games lately. She's been looking modern and stylish. Good for her," one person tweeted.
"Bea was born to wear florals--they suit her so well. Lovely ultra fem look that she pulls off splendidly," another said.
Other fans pointed out that Beatrice's shoes are a recycled item she's had in her closet, as the non-working royal has sported them before - perhaps she's following in Kate's footsteps to attempt to be more sustainable by re-wearing clothes.
