Princess Beatrice dazzles in head to toe sequins and seriously volumised hair
Princess Beatrice's rose gold dress is the ultimate Christmas party dress inspiration with it's metallic shade and sequin sparkles
Princess Beatrice’s rose gold dress was a masterclass in how to wear sequins and paired with her seriously volumised hair this would make for a gorgeous festive look.
When it comes to Christmas party dress ideas the Royal Family often provide some spectacular inspiration, whether or not you want to invest in one of their exact dresses or simply emulate their choice of shades and textures. The festive season is one of the best times of the year to wow with a sparkly look and Princess Beatrice’s recent head-to-toe sequin outfit blends versatility with show-stopping glamour. Perfect for party season, Princess Beatrice’s rose gold dress by Monique Lhuillier is a breath-taking way to make a statement this autumn/winter.
The King’s niece went all out in this fabulous piece from the brand for a Monique Lhuillier event in London on 15th November and it doesn’t appear to be on sale right now so could possibly be from a special collection or bespoke.
As seen in a photo shared by Monique Lhuillier on social media, Princess Beatrice’s metallic-meets-pastel gown was an occasion wear look that also had a sense of fun to it. The playful rose gold shade was a little different to the deep jewel tones we often see at this time of year and worked beautifully with her red-gold hair. Princess Beatrice’s rose gold dress fell to ankle length and had spaghetti straps, making it fabulously elegant for an evening event without being too formal. She paired it with a matching sequin detachable cape fastened subtly at the front.
Coast
RRP: £188.10 |For serious sparkle this festive season this Coast rose gold sequin dress is a fabulous choice. With its maxi length, fishtail design and low back this is so glamorous.
John Lewis
RRP: £111.30 | If you love Princess Beatrice's rose gold dress then this Adrianna Papell dress available at John Lewis is a stunning way to emulate it. It has a flattering high neckline and short sleeves.
Debenhams
RRP: £58 |This sequin embellished strappy dress is a great occasionwear option. The bodycon fit is flattering and can be layered up with your favourite coat and paired with a pair of heels for a winter event.
This totally transformed the look of the dress, adding extra drama and a retro feel that might bring to mind iconic images of Queen Elizabeth wearing capes over the years. The cape highlighted the versatility of Princess Beatrice’s rose gold dress as she showed how it looks just as stunning layered up as it does worn on its own.
Princess Beatrice paired her dress and cape with a pair of nude-toned court shoe heels. These are a timeless choice for special occasions and she opted for a seriously volumised hairstyle to finish off her look.
Princess Beatrice often opts for wavy hairstyles and here she wore her long hair in very loose and subtle waves with a side-parting, cascading over her left shoulder. There is a lot of volume at the roots of her hair and less so at the ends - a slightly more different look for Princess Beatrice who often chooses to wear her hair in bouncier curls.
This dazzling head-to-toe sequin look with soft waves is the latest in a string of memorable outfits from the Princess. Last month Princess Beatrice’s ice blue Self Portrait dress wowed at another event in London and she was accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Given how often the couple have celebrated Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Family, it’s likely they’ll do so again this year. Whilst we might not see Princess Beatrice’s rose gold dress or blue dress brought out of her occasion wear wardrobe for the annual public walk to church, who knows if she might wear them for private gatherings during the festive season.
