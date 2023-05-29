Princess Beatrice and Joan Collins swear by this nutritionist to look and feel younger – and we’ve got some of her expert tips

Gabriela Peacock is the nutritionist to the stars, boasting a close friendship with Princess Beatrice, but also keeping icons like Joan Collins fighting fit and looking great. She has released a new book full of top tips that she shares with her celebrity clients, and we’ve picked out a few.

While some royals are known for their peculiar eating habits – Princess Anne’s unusual snack choice or Wallis Simpson’s stomach-churning breakfast, for example – some of them are much smarter in what they consume.

And that’s because they go to the experts.

Take Princess Beatrice. She turns to nutritionist and friend Gabriela Peacock, who has been credited with getting Beatrice’s sister, Eugenie, healthy and ready for her wedding.

Gabriela also works with the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and Joan Collins – and considering Dame Joan turned 90 in May and still looks years younger, consider us curious as to what Gabriela is doing to keep everyone so spritely.

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

She details many of her top tips and recipes in her new book, 2 Weeks To A Younger You: Secrets to Living Longer and Feeling Fantastic.

In a foreword for the book, Princess Beatrice writes, “Gabriela’s advice is full of solutions that work brilliantly for all aspects of your life.”

While many of the recipes are reserved for those who buy the book, some of Gabriela’s top tips were serialized in the Daily Mail.

One of her useful suggestions is eating “stressed plants.” Does that mean asking your broccoli when it’s going to settle down and get married? No.

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

As she explains, “As plants can’t run away from stressful situations, they instead produce plant stress chemicals called polyphenols to protect them from predators and damage from insects, foraging animals, or excessive exposure to strong sunlight.”

“Polyphenols are compounds in the edible parts of plants. They also give plants their color (the darker the better, just so you know), taste and smell.”

“When we eat a stressed plant, these phytonutrients are digested and used by our bodies to stimulate cellular protective mechanisms, helping us to become stronger, healthier and more resilient against factors like UV exposure, harmful bacteria and pollutants — and ultimately improve longevity.”

To know if a plant is stressed, you have to try and work out how it’s grown. For example, plants and veg that have grown with reduced sunlight and fighting for adequate water will be considered stressed.

Even though it goes against what we know about keeping our plants and flowers healthy, it does cause vegetables to produce the chemicals our bodies react well to.

And one other thing she cannot recommend enough is Time-Restricted Eating (TRE).

As she writes, “The idea of ‘fasting’ is wrapped up in the negativity of hunger and deprivation, and it just isn’t sustainable long-term. But time‑restricted eating (TRE), in which you limit calories for two or three days a week and shorten the daily window in which you eat, is truly transformative for the body. In all my years as a nutritionist, the profound physical and mental changes TRE has produced in my clients in such a short period of time never fails to amaze me.”

“TRE enables people to take control of their general health, mental health, weight, sleep, energy levels and more with minimal disruption.”