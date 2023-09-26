Princess Anne’s Quality Street-purple coat makes bold autumn statement as she showcases clever scarf trick everyone can put to good use!

Princess Anne's Quality Street-purple coat is an iconic wardrobe staple for the senior royal and she paired it with a matching tartan scarf

Princess Anne's Quality Street-purple wows in Scotland. Seen here is Princess Anne at the Royal London Yacht Club Champagne Party
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
published

Princess Anne’s Quality Street-purple coat made a bold autumn statement at her latest engagement as she showcased a clever scarf trick that everyone can put to good use. 

After a well-deserved break over the summer that included spending time at Balmoral Castle, the Princess Royal was back in Aberdeenshire this month for a significant engagement. With the weather starting to feel decidedly autumnal, Princess Anne wrapped up warm to open the Port of Aberdeen’s new Aberdeen South Harbour. Known for her love of bright colours and re-wearing beloved wardrobe staples, fans weren’t left disappointed with the senior royal’s latest look as Princess Anne’s Quality Street-purple coat was truly iconic.

This classic outerwear piece fell elegantly to just below the Princess Royal’s knee, with a single-breasted design and double lapel collar. Two deep pockets on either side add another level of practicality - something always important to Princess Anne - with a single visible button fastening at the collar and potentially more concealed buttons down its length. 

But it was the colour that really made it stand-out as this gorgeous coat is a very similar shade to the tins and logo of the well-known British sweets brand, Quality Street. Princess Anne’s Quality Street-purple coat also adds another pop of purple on the upper section of the lapel collar which is a slightly deeper tone. She's worn this particular wardrobe item before and the coat certainly seemed to have won fans’ seal of approval on Instagram.

Princess Anne walks with New Zealand High Commissioner Bede Corry

(Image credit: Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

One commented delightedly, “Looking very smart in purple” as another replied, “Love the purple coat on her".

“What a gorgeous shade of purple she chose to wear”, someone else said and Princess Anne paired her coat with a matching purple dress underneath that could just be seen in pictures taken on the day. She finished off the outfit with a glamorous pearl strand necklace and matching earrings, with a stunning brooch pinned to her coat, simple black heels, gloves and a handbag.

With this she showcased a clever trick that anyone can put to good use themselves and it involves the stylish accessory Princess Anne relies on. Throughout the day Princess Anne wore a beautiful purple tartan scarf tucked into the top of her coat. 

Princess Anne, Princess Royal walks past the Australian war memorial

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

However, when it got a little too warm for this she ingeniously tied it to the strap of her black crossbody bag. This handy tip ensured she was hands-free and meant she didn’t have to have room inside her bag itself to fit the scarf. As autumn fully sets in, it’s likely Princess Anne’s Quality Street-purple coat and scarf trick will be seen again before the warm weather returns again next year. 

Get Princess Anne's look

Jigsaw Double Faced Wool Blend Wrap Coat, Purple
Jigsaw Double Faced Wool Blend Wrap Coat

RRP: £350 ($426) | This gorgeous purple wool blend wrap coat is a stand-out autumn piece that emulates the tone and feel of Princess Anne's Quality Street-purple coat. It has a neat lapel collar and falls to an elegant midi length.

Mango Iguana Double Breasted Suit Blazer
Mango Iguana Double Breasted Suit Blazer

RRP: £79.99 ($97) | If you love the purple of Princess Anne's coat but would prefer it in a tailored blazer then this could be what you've been looking for. This has a smart, single-breasted design and would look wonderful paired with purple trousers or to add a pop of colour to a neutral outfit.

Love & Roses Premium Double Breasted Dolly Coat
Love & Roses Premium Double Breasted Dolly Coat

RRP: £78 ($95) |This double breasted Dolly Coat features a classic lapel collar and comes in a stunning deep purple shade. Pair with your favourite jeans and jumper combinations or throw over a dress for a beautiful autumnal look.

