Princess Anne putting royal duties first following King's cancer diagnosis as she misses special occasion
Princess Anne has showcased her commitment to her duties as she missed out on a special personal occasion to undertake a royal tour
Princess Anne is seemingly putting royal duties first following King Charles's cancer diagnosis as she missed a special family occasion in order to work.
The Princess Royal has a well-earned reputation for being one of the most hard-working members of the Royal Family and she’s been showcasing her dedication more than ever recently. She is one of only eleven working royals and has continued to undertake a packed schedule of engagements following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.
If it wasn’t already clear that Princess Anne is putting her royal duties first at this challenging time, it certainly became so when she arrived in Dubai on 1st March. This was her second overseas royal tour of the year and the Princess Royal missed her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence’s birthday to be there.
A post shared by The Mission to Seafarers (@missiontoseafarers)
A photo posted by on
Sir Timothy turned 69 on this day and he likely would’ve completely understood his wife’s commitments elsewhere. Princess Anne visited Dubai in her role as President of The Mission to Seafarers and undertook several engagements, including a tour of DP World’s Jebel Ali Port.
The senior royal also attended a conference on Women in Shipping and Seafarers’ welfare. She delivered a speech highlighting the valuable contribution that women can make in helping to tackle the global crew shortage and this day ended with a celebratory dinner at the One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel.
Given all the engagements she had in her schedule for Sir Timothy’s birthday, even if he’d been there on this particular trip it’s likely that they wouldn’t have had much time to spare to spend as a couple.
Sir Timothy is understood to have not been with her on this occasion, though he did accompany Princess Anne on her first royal tour of the year when she visited Sri Lanka in January. Although not a working royal himself, Sir Timothy regularly attends engagements and royal occasions with the Princess Royal.
They’ve been married since 1992 and so he perhaps has plenty of experience of how royal duties sometimes have to come ahead of personal occasions. Especially at this challenging time Princess Anne’s commitment to her duties is incredibly admirable and likely very much appreciated by King Charles.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
She is highly trusted by the monarch and was appointed one of his Counsellors of State at his request in 2022. Princess Anne stood right beside King Charles in the group coronation portrait taken by Robert Hardman and royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams expressed his belief to MailOnline that this was very significant.
"Anne's been at it a long long time, she knows the ropes. The King knows how popular she is, so it's no accident his sister is next door to him," he claimed. "It shows how much he appreciates her and how much he will be relying on her, she is extremely popular and has a high profile. People know who she is and respect her, that's very important."
It’s not known when King Charles might resume public-facing duties as he continues with his "schedule of regular treatments". In his absence, Princess Anne is more important than ever in helping keep the monarchy’s day-to-day work flowing smoothly and giving them a public presence.
After her visit to the United Arab Emirates, Princess Anne is set to undertake a series of engagements back in the UK on 5th, 7th, 8th and 10th of March. She’s also expected to attend the Commonwealth Day service on 11th March, as she’s often been there over the years. This year’s service will be led by Queen Camilla and King Charles’s Commonwealth Day message will reportedly be pre-recorded and televised.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
LK Bennett's new rental service is the wardrobe saviour we've been waiting for
The LK Bennett rental service is a shopaholic's dream
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Official outing confirmed for Kate Middleton for first time since surgery
Confirmation of the Princess of Wales's official attendance at a royal engagement has been shared for the first time since her surgery
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Forget Princess Anne's Longchamp, it's her timeless brown leather satchel we're shopping right now
Princess Anne's leather satchel might be our new favourite bag of hers as she proved pared-back design and neutral colours are the way to go
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Does Princess Anne have security? The huge privilege she's denied as Princess Royal - but William and Kate have
Princess Anne is denied a security privilege that the Prince and Princess of Wales have - despite being such a prominent senior royal
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 times Princess Anne was everyone's hero - from making history to hilarious, no-nonsense quotes
The Princess Royal is one of the hardest working (and most popular) members of the Royal Family - and these moments prove why
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne gives stern instruction before iconic royal duty and her no-nonsense approach is so her
Princess Anne's dry sense of humour shone through as she delivered stern instructions about preventing 'vandalism' at a special engagement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's favourite mac and trench coat hybrid is an outdoor staple all year round
Princess Anne’s mac and trench coat hybrid has been a favourite of hers for a while now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's hilarious response to rare hug with member of staff is unbelievably no-nonsense
The Princess Royal reportedly hugged a senior member of staff in an emotional moment and her reaction afterwards couldn't be more *her*
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's latest striking outfit features houndstooth and head-to-toe apple green
Princess Anne's most recent outfit combined green colour blocking with a timeless houndstooth print
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne 'chicest woman in the world' as Fendi hails her as inspiration for new menswear collection
Fendi has honoured Princess Anne as the 'chicest woman in the world' with a collection inspired by her iconic fashion sense
By Emma Shacklock Published