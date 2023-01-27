Princess Anne twinned with Zara Tindall's most controversial look - before she was even born

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne twinned with Zara Tindall's more daring looks way back in 1969 and as these images show - this tight-knit pair is very much cut from the same mold! Did somebody say style inspo? More like actual twins!

Princess Anne twinned with Zara back in 1969 and since then, her only daughter as emulated her mother's outfits many times.

The similarity between the pair is quite remarkable with many images from the Princess Royal's youth being hard to distinguish from Zara at the same age.

In other royal news, How Carole Middleton's maiden name is subtly honored in the Middleton's coat of arms.

(Image credit: Terry Disney/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images AND Goffredo di Crollalanza/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Zara Tindall and Princess Anne's relationship is definitely mother and daughter relationship goals. Images of the pair routinely having an absolute laugh are often published and it's crystal clear that the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree. As the old adage goes, "she's her mother's daughter," and if their insane physical similarities don't show that enough, then their sartorial choices most certainly will.

Way back in 1969, while in Austria during a state visit with her parents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne styled it out like the fashion icon she truly was. Nearly four decades later, at the nuptials of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort - Zara emulated her mother's iconic fedora look.

Hats off to Zara, who's certainly inherited her mother's love of funky headwear and daring outfits, but at the time she was slated by some for the outfit. Subsequently many criticized the look including writer Liz Jones who wrote a scathing critique on her style in the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) back in 2012. Addressing the wedding look she said that it, "would have been fine were Zara to have worn it out shopping. For the wedding of Charles and Camilla in April 2005 the black suede boots are sloppy and shirtwaister dress too casual."

(Image credit: Gordon Amroy/Staff/Daily Express/Mirrorpix/Getty Images AND Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

However, history has firmly honored Zara's look with some saying that the outfit and her style in general during this period epitomizes the fashion of the time. Many, including Tatler (opens in new tab), have even gone so far as to dub her a noughties fashion icon!

Examining the royal's Y2K wardrobe, Tatler discussed many elements - including her fantastic hat collection. Commenting that, "a hat can make an outfit," they added, "Tindall was an early adopter of exemplary hats, and not just on the racecourse. The young royal rocked them all; flatcaps, cowboy styles and even fedoras." They also referred to her other accessories, including her shades, which are just like the Princess Royal's 'snazzy' sunglasses collection.

It's not just Gatcombe Park, where they both reside, nor their style that these royal relatives share as their resemblance is uncanny. Photos of Princess Anne and her only daughter Zara at the same age are so similar that if it weren't for the obvious difference in camera quality - it would be very difficult to tell who's who.