Princess Anne’s trendy black trainers make a statement at the Olympics - and we’ve found some lookalikes for less than half the price

We love the statement-making Adidas trainers Princess Anne wore for her recent appearance at the Paris Olympics - and this M&S pair give the same look for less than half the price.

Princess Anne has been just one of many VIPs at this year's Olympic Games in Paris, with the royal stepping out to enjoy numerous events and meet with Team GB's athletes.

She's delighted fans with her appearances and, for many of them, she's been spotted wearing a Team GB bucket hat, debuting a much more casual style from from the formalwear we're so used to seeing her in. And her choice of footwear has been equally as laid back - and we're loving it!

Visiting the Team GB house in Paris earlier this week, the Princess Royal stepped out in a pair of unique Adidas trainers that immediately caught our attention. The footwear was the perfect choice for the day with the design, meant to offer comfort for hockey players running around the pitch, keeping her light on her feet as she walked the Parisian streets in the unwavering heatwave the capital is currently experiencing.

The £150 trainers are already a hit, with many reviewers on the Adidas website raving about their comfort and stylish design. But for those just looking for the most comfortable trainers for women to keep feet cushioned while walking, there's an affordable alternative from M&S to get you Princess Anne's look for just £45!

Shop Princess Anne's style

EXACT MATCH Adidas Field Hockey Lux 2.2S Boots £150 at Adidas Made to offer stability, grip and comfort for hockey players running around the pitch, these lightweight trainers are the perfect choice for anyone who finds themselves walking long distances day-to-day and needs a comfortable, yet stylish, shoe to protect their feet and keep them going. We love the sleek design, with the pop of colour on the sole adding a unique look to the versatile all-black style. M&S Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers £45 at M&S With the same all-black look, broken up by white stripe detailing and a block-coloured sole, these M&S trainers are the perfect lookalike for Princess Anne's Adidas pair. The chunky sole helps to cushion every step for comfort, while insole technology further softens your step. With the same sleek design, though with a more versatile pop of colour on the sole, we can see these trainers becoming a staple accessory.

The M&S trainers are a great lookalike for the Adidas pair, with their subtly coloured cushioned sole offering more versatility than the orange design of the sports sneaker.

M&S shoppers are already raving about the trainers, that also come in a neutral beige colour-way, a navy, and a dark green with yellow accents, with them boasting a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on the M&S website.

One reviewer wrote of the sneakers, "This is my third pair of these trainers. [I] have them in beige, black and now blue. They are so comfortable and stylish. They look great with dresses or trousers and are now my go to trainers from the 50 pairs I have!"

Another added, "Fabulous trainers - classy, colourful and very comfy to wear all day. Thick soles for walking. Got nice comments from colleagues about bringing a bit of colour to the office."