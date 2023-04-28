Princess Anne stuns in gorgeous green skirt suit and her cake-cutting skills remind of us the Queen!

Princess Anne's green skirt suit is another example of the royal's love of bold colors as she visits organization connected to Prince Philip

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Princess Anne's green skirt suit was an eye-catching choice as she attended the official opening of the Marine Society and Sea Scouts (MSSC) National Support Centre in London. The Princess Royal's late father Prince Philip was heavily involved with the organization but we couldn't help but notice her subtle nod to her late mother during the event.

You don't need to look much further than Princess Anne's futuristic sunglasses to see that this royal means business when it comes to bold fashion choices, and her bright green skirt suit is yet another vibrant pick.

It's not the first time we've seen this look as thrifty Anne is a fan of recycling her looks and we can't blame her - if it ain't broke don't fix it, right? 

Princess Anne, Princess Royal speaks at The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design presentation during London Fashion Week February 2020 on February 18, 2020 in London, England.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Sofie Tailored Single-Breasted Blazer $475(£268) (opens in new tab)

Sofie Tailored Single-Breasted Blazer $475(£268) (opens in new tab) | Reiss

When is a smart tailored blazer ever NOT a good investment? That's right, never. This stunning piece can be dressed up or down and there are even matching shorts (opens in new tab) if you feel like a daring springtime suit look.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

She wore the gorgeous look at a surprise visit to London Fashion Week back in 2020 when she presented the Queen Elizabeth II Prize for Design to the talented jewelry designer Rosh Mahtani.

Never one to disappoint at a big event, Princess Anne's green skirt suit stood out from the crowd - in the best way possible.

This time around it was for an event that was perhaps less glamorous but still super important as HRH opened an important new space for the MSSC. The Princess is the Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps, a position previously held by her late father Prince Philip.

See more

Their national headquarters is where the MSSC employees develop programs and raise the funds necessary to give sea cadets exciting experiences. 

It also offers a vital space for sea cadets from all across the UK to engage in training and development activities.

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L back) meets cadets at the Windsor Sea Cadet Unit opening in Windsor, Berkshire, West of London, on April 7, 2014. The Sea Cadet Corps is a UK national youth organization sponsored by the Royal Navy and open to young people between the ages of 10-18 years old.

(Image credit: LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

It's likely to have been an emotional visit for the Princess, owing to the connection to her late parents, as she enjoyed a meeting of Cadet Voice. 

According to the Sea Cadet's Instagram post about the visit, this is, "a forum which empowers cadets to shape their own experience and the future of the charity. There, cadets updated their Admiral on the positive impact the charity has had on their own lives."

Queen Elizabeth II visits HMS Albion as patron, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of The Marine Society and Sea Cadets, on July 14, 2006 in Greenwich, London.

(Image credit: Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images)

What's a party without cake, and we couldn't help but remember the utterly hilarious video of the Queen cutting cake with a sword when we saw images of her only daughter bisecting the baked good with a sword.

As time passes, royal fans can't help but notice how similar the Princess is to her late mother and perhaps it's these similarities that have made her the most popular royal.

Aoife Hanna
Aoife Hanna
Junior News Editor

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

Latest