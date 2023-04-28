Princess Anne stuns in gorgeous green skirt suit and her cake-cutting skills remind of us the Queen!

Princess Anne's green skirt suit was an eye-catching choice as she attended the official opening of the Marine Society and Sea Scouts (MSSC) National Support Centre in London. The Princess Royal's late father Prince Philip was heavily involved with the organization but we couldn't help but notice her subtle nod to her late mother during the event.

Princess Anne's green skirt suit may look familiar to fans of the royal as she previously wore it at an event in London Fashion week back in 2020.

The hardworking royal stepped out at an event for the MSSC and we couldn't help but notice how she's emulating the Queen's cake cutting style.

You don't need to look much further than Princess Anne's futuristic sunglasses to see that this royal means business when it comes to bold fashion choices, and her bright green skirt suit is yet another vibrant pick.

It's not the first time we've seen this look as thrifty Anne is a fan of recycling her looks and we can't blame her - if it ain't broke don't fix it, right?

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

She wore the gorgeous look at a surprise visit to London Fashion Week back in 2020 when she presented the Queen Elizabeth II Prize for Design to the talented jewelry designer Rosh Mahtani.

Never one to disappoint at a big event, Princess Anne's green skirt suit stood out from the crowd - in the best way possible.

This time around it was for an event that was perhaps less glamorous but still super important as HRH opened an important new space for the MSSC. The Princess is the Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps, a position previously held by her late father Prince Philip.

The Princess Royal joined us today for the official opening of the MSSC National Support Centre in London! As part of the visit, Her Royal Highness sat in on a meeting of Cadet Voice– a forum empowering cadets to shape their experience and the future of the charity.@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/XhLQowrsH6April 27, 2023 See more

Their national headquarters is where the MSSC employees develop programs and raise the funds necessary to give sea cadets exciting experiences.

It also offers a vital space for sea cadets from all across the UK to engage in training and development activities.

(Image credit: LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

It's likely to have been an emotional visit for the Princess, owing to the connection to her late parents, as she enjoyed a meeting of Cadet Voice.

According to the Sea Cadet's Instagram post about the visit, this is, "a forum which empowers cadets to shape their own experience and the future of the charity. There, cadets updated their Admiral on the positive impact the charity has had on their own lives."

(Image credit: Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images)

What's a party without cake, and we couldn't help but remember the utterly hilarious video of the Queen cutting cake with a sword when we saw images of her only daughter bisecting the baked good with a sword.

As time passes, royal fans can't help but notice how similar the Princess is to her late mother and perhaps it's these similarities that have made her the most popular royal.