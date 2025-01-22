Princess Anne just wore her signature snazzy sunnies in South Africa for special visit

Princess Anne is visiting South Africa and she brought back her snazzy sunglasses for her first day of engagements.

The Princess Royal is one of the most hard-working members of the Royal Family and after taking a break over Christmas at Sandringham House she quickly resumed her packed schedule and has now set off on her first overseas visit of 2025. Princess Anne has swapped the grey skies of January in the UK for the South African sunshine as she is undertaking a two day solo trip. The first engagement she undertook was a visit to the South African Riding for the Disabled Association (SARDA) which she previously visited back in 1994.

Princess Anne is the President of the Riding for the Disabled Association and SARDA has provided free equine therapy, sport and training for over 50 years. This was likely an incredibly meaningful visit for the senior royal and we’re not at all surprised she went for a very practical outfit that included her snazzy sunglasses.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Recreate Princess Anne's Outfit

Adidas SP0016 Sunglasses £85 at Amazon These sleek wraparound sunglasses are incredibly similar to the pair that Princess Anne has worn in South Africa - and at many other occasions. They're a brilliant eyewear choice for both sporting activities and general day-to-day outings. M&S Linen Tapered Trousers £45 at M&S Crafted from pure linen, these tapered white trousers are perfect for winter getaways and to pick up ahead of the summer rush on linen staples. They have a high waisted design with elastic at the back for comfort and two pockets at the front and the back. Foxcroft Floral Cotton Blouse Was £78.80, Now £30.17 at Nordstrom If you're not sure how to wear pattern then going for primarily monochrome colours always makes it a little easier and this classic printed shirt is an affordable option. It's covered with a delicate floral print and is made from breathable 100% cotton. Barbour Laire Driving Shoes £99.95 at Outdoor And Country A pair of driving shoes like these are great for slipping on quickly when you want to feel chic but comfortable. They're set on a pimple sole for enhanced grip and have a snaffle trim for a touch of detail. The cognac colour is brilliant for pairing with plenty of other tones too. M&S Knotted Detail Crossbody Bag £29.50 at M&S The straps on this bag are adjustable and you can choose to wear it crossbody or over your shoulder like Princess Anne often does. It's big enough to fit your essentials and has two separate zipped compartments, with a middle open pocket. Mejuri Gold Sphere Stud Earrings £78 at Mejuri Made from 14k gold, these sphere shaped studs are a subtle pair of everyday earrings that have a similar feel to Princess Anne's that she wore in South Africa. They are delicate and will go with any outfit without being overpowering.

Princess Anne’s Adidas sunglasses are something of a signature look for her and whilst she wears them most in the summer or when abroad, she’s also been known to wear them on brighter days in autumn. With their sporty design, white frames and tinted lenses they’re a bold accessory, but they’ve stood the test of time for her.

Above all, Princess Anne’s snazzy sunnies are practical and this is no doubt why she’s reached for them for decades and brought them with her on her visit to South Africa. The senior royal is known for focusing on functionality when it comes to her staples and was once quoted as saying that she believes "there’s no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing".

(Image credit: Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

At home in the UK she often reaches for waterproofs and her best wellies, but in the South African sunshine her sunglasses were the protective yet chic item she needed. Her style reminds us all that our clothes and accessories have to work for us practically as much as they do aesthetically and the Princess Royal wore her sunglasses with white straight leg trousers that matched the frames, a shirt and moccasin shoes.

The shirt was blue and white with a delicate leaf motif running all over it and the King’s sister wore it with the collar half popped and left loose and draped over her trousers. The long sleeves and long trousers ensured that she was covered to help shield her from the sun but the silhouettes were loose and relaxed which was not only very chic, but also airy.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Her chocolate brown moccasins were a polished alternative to trainers that were still flat and very comfortable to wear all day. With a roomy bag worn over her shoulder, this outfit was quintessential Princess Anne and we couldn’t admire it more.

She looked relaxed and happy wearing it at SARDA and later on in the day she also toured the British High Commission Residence Garden with the Head Horticulturist at Grootbos Foundation, Bulelani Bashe.

The Foundation works to help conserve the environment of the Cape Floral Kingdom and to develop sustainable livelihoods. A Princess Anne Rose was planted in the Garden by the Princess Royal to symbolise her visit, which comes thirteen years after she last visited South Africa.