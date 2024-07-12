Princess Anne just wore the chicest sage green trouser suit with navy accessories for first public appearance since being struck by a horse

Princess Anne has begun a 'gradual return' to public duties after she was struck by a horse last month. And she did so in style, opting for a sage green suit, which sat on top of a red cardigan and patterned silk scarf, with rich navy-coloured accessories.

The Princess Royal, 73, spent five nights in hospital suffering from concussion following the incident, which happened while out walking on 23 June. As Princess Anne's stay went on, speculation started that her injury might be more serious than initially thought, so it was a welcome relief to see her return to duty looking so well.

And as ever, her wardrobe was on point. We may be in the middle of July, but Anne's outfit was perfect for the cold and drizzly weather we've been having this week. The Princess always dresses well, however today she looked particularly stylish.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Cameron Smith)

Always on trend, Princess Anne completed her outfit with rich navy gloves, Trilby hat, patterned silk scarf and black leather crossbody bag. And it's no surprise she put a lot of effort into today. The Princess Royal was dressed up for an important occasion - Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), which took place in Hartpury university and college. The RDA championships is said to be the biggest equestrian event of its kind for disabled competitors.

If the pictures are anything to go by, Princess Anne was really in her element visiting the RDA. Here's hoping this is the start of many more public appearances as she makes a full recovery.