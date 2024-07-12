Princess Anne just wore the chicest sage green trouser suit with navy accessories for first public appearance since being struck by a horse
The Palace confirmed a 'gradual return' for Princess Anne following her recent injury
Princess Anne has begun a 'gradual return' to public duties after she was struck by a horse last month. And she did so in style, opting for a sage green suit, which sat on top of a red cardigan and patterned silk scarf, with rich navy-coloured accessories.
The Princess Royal, 73, spent five nights in hospital suffering from concussion following the incident, which happened while out walking on 23 June. As Princess Anne's stay went on, speculation started that her injury might be more serious than initially thought, so it was a welcome relief to see her return to duty looking so well.
And as ever, her wardrobe was on point. We may be in the middle of July, but Anne's outfit was perfect for the cold and drizzly weather we've been having this week. The Princess always dresses well, however today she looked particularly stylish.
Shop Princess Anne's style
Princess Anne's outfit inspired us to have a look at sage green in general, and, while it might not have been the first choice of suit colour, it's now topping our list - especially with this offering from & Other Stories. The linen blend makes this perfect for warmer months, and we couldn't love the eye-catching but subtle colour.
The trouser part of the above suit - these are an exact match, colour-wise. The wide leg design makes them super comfortable and on-trend, linen keeps them cool and a high waist and centre front pleats make them beautifully flattering.
Hard to believe we're recommending boots right now, but, alas, here we are. A quality pair of Chelsea boots are a great wardrobe staple for chilly and wet weather. This pair from M&S are sophisticated and elegant, and the design includes Insolia Flex technology to ensure your feet are correctly positioned.
Always on trend, Princess Anne completed her outfit with rich navy gloves, Trilby hat, patterned silk scarf and black leather crossbody bag. And it's no surprise she put a lot of effort into today. The Princess Royal was dressed up for an important occasion - Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), which took place in Hartpury university and college. The RDA championships is said to be the biggest equestrian event of its kind for disabled competitors.
If the pictures are anything to go by, Princess Anne was really in her element visiting the RDA. Here's hoping this is the start of many more public appearances as she makes a full recovery.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Looking for the most comfortable trainers? Don’t wait for Prime Day – these 3 top-rated pairs are on sale now
Including Kate Middleton's favourites
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon 2024 jumpsuit is the epitome of bold floral dressing as she goes for fail-safe raffia clutch and wedges combo
Pippa Middleton ditched dresses in favour of a striking floral jumpsuit - and her go-to combination of raffia and wedge heels
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Meghan Markle takes us back to her wedding day in white halterneck dress and another statement ring
Remember the Stella McCartney gown Meghan changed into for her wedding reception? Of course you do!
By Caroline Parr Published
-
The best handbags on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2024, from big name brands to designer lookalikes
We've done our research and read the reviews
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Starmer just proved why a comfy yet glamorous white dress is an absolute must-have this time of year
Victoria Starmer traveled to the US wearing a stunning white dress and showed why we should all have this staple item in our wardrobes
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I'm a fashion editor and these are the 9 essentials I'll be looking out for in the Amazon Prime sale
From Kate Middleton's favourite trainers to the handy tool that will revamp your knitwear, these are my must-have items
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton aces Wimbledon whites in sharp tailoring - and her delightful mini accessory is making us want to downsize our own handbags
Skelton's accessory is something you never knew you needed until now
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller swaps her signature boho style for ladylike polka dots at Wimbledon - and there's an unexpected detail you might not have noticed
We're eagerly rushing to recreate this look!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alison Hammond's universally flattering burnt orange blouse is the overcast weather antidote every capsule wardrobe needs
Alison's versatile blouse is a wearable way to brighten up your outfit on drizzly summer days
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
This Swarovski necklace on Amazon is a fraction of the price of the shell-shaped style loved by A-listers
Beach-inspired jewellery is big news this year, but you don't have to shell out thousands on diamonds
By Caroline Parr Published