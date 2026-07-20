Princess Anne thinks son-in-law Mike Tindall's favourite hobby is 'arduous' - this is what she'd rather do instead
She once shared her feelings about this sport and they weren't particularly complementary
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She once shared her feelings about this sport and they weren't particularly complementary