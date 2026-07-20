Princess Anne thinks son-in-law Mike Tindall's favourite hobby is 'arduous' - this is what she'd rather do instead

She once shared her feelings about this sport and they weren't particularly complementary

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Princess Anne talks with South Korean President (not pictured) // Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall during day ten of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships
(Image credit: Photo by Heon-Kyun JEON / POOL / AFP via Getty Images // Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)