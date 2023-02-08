Princess Anne meets massive mouse in curious throwback shot that shows little about her style has changed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's not every day Princess Anne meets a massive mouse, nor is it every day a massive mouse meets Princess Anne, but back in 1970 - things got pretty wild. While visiting the set of The Tales of Beatrix Potter, the Princess Royal met some human-sized rodents - much to her amusement.

Princess Anne visited the set of the film back in 1970, meeting one of its characters.

The hardworking royal sported a chic tweed suit, which echoes her ongoing taste for smart tailoring and British fabrics.

(Image credit: Keystone-France / Contributor/Getty Images)

News that Princess Anne broke her own fashion rule may have surprised her loyal fans as she seldom sways from her smart tailored look. If you don't believe us, just look at this snap of the royal, back in 1970. It may be 53 years later, but the Queen's only daughter has maintained her love of all things tailoring.

In all honesty, as this throwback snap is black and white, we can't claim to know what shade her two-piece is. That being said - there's no denying that Princess Anne's gray suit, which she sported during a recent trip to Cyprus, is pretty darn similar. If it ain't broke don't fix it, right?

(Image credit: Keystone-France / Contributor/Getty Images AND IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU / Contributor/Getty Images)

Having a style that's timeless and traverses generations is no mean feat and a well-constructed suit will always be a classic and never go out of fashion. Interestingly enough, choosing style over fashion is a lesson that she learned from her late mother as Princess Anne shared the Queen's secret to style during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly, in 2022.

“The Queen and I had a discussion the other day about the difference between fashion and style," she told the magazine, "and I think maybe that’s relevant in the sense that she didn’t do fashion but she certainly does style, and style tends to last longer.” She added sagely, “You have an individual style and it’s a quality that has a long-term value.”

(Image credit: Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images for St James Quarter)

Whether a headline reads, "Princess Anne meets mouse," or, "Princess Anne meets President," you can be sure whatever look she's picked was likely made on British soil. Long before it was trendy to be more mindful of the origins of your wardrobe, she was aware of her clothes' provenance.

During a rare interview in 2020, Princess Anne told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), "I still try and buy materials and have them made up because I just think that’s more fun." She added, "It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn’t forget we’ve got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job.”

So whether it's Princess Anne's Khaki coat, one of her flamboyant hats, or a glam gown - Princess Anne continues her mother’s legacy and dedication to timeless, and likely local, style.