Princess Anne meets massive mouse in curious throwback shot that shows little about her style has changed

Princess Anne meets mouse on set of a film and is wearing an outfit we could actually see her wearing today - over 50 years later

(Image credit: Aris Messinis / AFP/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

It's not every day Princess Anne meets a massive mouse, nor is it every day a massive mouse meets Princess Anne, but back in 1970 - things got pretty wild. While visiting the set of The Tales of Beatrix Potter, the Princess Royal met some human-sized rodents - much to her amusement. 

Princess Anne meets one of the characters of The Tales of Beatrix Potter on set in 1970.

(Image credit: Keystone-France / Contributor/Getty Images)

News that Princess Anne broke her own fashion rule may have surprised her loyal fans as she seldom sways from her smart tailored look. If you don't believe us, just look at this snap of the royal, back in 1970. It may be 53 years later, but the Queen's only daughter has maintained her love of all things tailoring.

In all honesty, as this throwback snap is black and white, we can't claim to know what shade her two-piece is. That being said - there's no denying that Princess Anne's gray suit, which she sported during a recent trip to Cyprus, is pretty darn similar. If it ain't broke don't fix it, right?

Princess Anne meets one of the characters of The Tales of Beatrix Potter on set in 1970/ Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades and Britain's Princess Anne, left, shake hands after a meeting at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Princess Anne visited British soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force on ethnically divided Cyprus.

(Image credit: Keystone-France / Contributor/Getty Images AND IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU / Contributor/Getty Images)

Having a style that's timeless and traverses generations is no mean feat and a well-constructed suit will always be a classic and never go out of fashion. Interestingly enough, choosing style over fashion is a lesson that she learned from her late mother as Princess Anne shared the Queen's secret to style during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly, in 2022.

“The Queen and I had a discussion the other day about the difference between fashion and style," she told the magazine, "and I think maybe that’s relevant in the sense that she didn’t do fashion but she certainly does style, and style tends to last longer.” She added sagely, “You have an individual style and it’s a quality that has a long-term value.”

Martin Perry, Director of Development Nuveen and the Lord Provost, Cllr Robert Aldridge meet and greet Princess Anne, Princess Royal as she arrives onto Elder Street

(Image credit: Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images for St James Quarter)

Whether a headline reads, "Princess Anne meets mouse," or, "Princess Anne meets President," you can be sure whatever look she's picked was likely made on British soil. Long before it was trendy to be more mindful of the origins of your wardrobe, she was aware of her clothes' provenance. 

During a rare interview in 2020, Princess Anne told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), "I still try and buy materials and have them made up because I just think that’s more fun." She added, "It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn’t forget we’ve got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job.”

So whether it's Princess Anne's Khaki coat, one of her flamboyant hats, or a glam gown - Princess Anne continues her mother’s legacy and dedication to timeless, and likely local, style.

Aoife Hanna
Aoife Hanna
Junior News Editor

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

