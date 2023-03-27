Princess Anne is the epitome of countryside chic in cool sunnies and a cozy pea coat for farm visit

Princess Anne was suitably dressed for the occasion as she visited a farm in Scotland last week, wrapping up in a cozy pea coat and rocking some snazzy sunglasses.

The Princess Royal, who was named the hardest working royal again last year, visited Cowbog Farm in Scotland, wrapping up warm in a pea coat and donning her go-to sunnies.

Princess Anne unveiled a plaque and planted a gum tree during her visit.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton has achieved a major new milestone.

Princess Anne showed off her countryside style for a visit to Cowbog farm in the Scottish Borders on Thursday, March 23.

The Princess Royal was dressed for the occasion in a cozy navy blue pea coat, which she teamed with a pair of grey trousers tucked into her brown suede and leather boots, and a pair of quirky sunglasses.

Adding a pop of color, Princess Anne - who relies on one accessory to keep her looking stylish for all occasions - added a bright red scarf to the ensemble.

Many thanks to the Wilson family, who hosted a visit from HRH The Princess Royal yesterday at Cowbog Farm, one of the nine Monitor Farms. The Princess was given a guided tour of the farm, unveiled a plaque, and planted a gum tree.More info here: https://t.co/uqJJwbU5rE pic.twitter.com/C91dNYAVA9March 24, 2023 See more

(opens in new tab) Oversize Wool Blend Jacket, $169 (opens in new tab)(£119 (opens in new tab)) | Zara Zara's Oversize Wool Blend Jacket is the perfect option if you're after a cozy pea coat like Princess Anne's. Featuring a lapel collar and a double-breasted closure, the timeless navy piece is perfect for any chilly day.

Cowbog farm is a mixed tenanted, 242-hectacre farm of two holdings with a contract farming arrangement with Roxburgh Estates. Home to the Wilson family, son Robert and his wife Lucy run the business with the help of his parents Joan and Ron Wilson MBE.

The Roxburgh farm welcomed Her Royal Highness as part of the Monitor Farm Programme, supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and AHDB.

QMS Scotland posted the pictures to their Twitter account and wrote, "Many thanks to the Wilson family, who hosted a visit from HRH The Princess Royal yesterday at Cowbog Farm, one of the nine Monitor Farms. The Princess was given a guided tour of the farm, unveiled a plaque, and planted a gum tree."

(Image credit: Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Wilson, of JRB Wilson & Sons, said, "It was an absolute privilege to have The Princess Royal visit Cowbog Farm and hear about the work we’re doing to improve farming practices in Scotland. There’s still much to be done, but it is reassuring to know that we have the support of Princess Anne as we continue to explore new opportunities and challenges."

Princess Anne recently proved that brown suede is well and truly back in style when she visited the Coronation Street set. Donning a slouchy brown suede bag and matching boots, she looked as stylish as ever. She paired the stylish boots and bag with a tweed coat and a yellow pleated skirt.

HRH The Princess Royal joined Commonwealth leaders on a visit to Coronation Street: https://t.co/ksfj8DRTH8 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/erSqtsNKdHApril 14, 2016 See more

The brown suede boots were similar to the ones Kate Middleton wore last month, wearing them with an outfit which proved she had a stylist.

The Princess Royal was visiting the set of the soap in her role as patron of The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI). Coronation Street have revealed they will be airing a storyline that sees the character Daisy targeted by an acid attack after her stalker Justin becomes jealous.