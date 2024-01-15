Princess Anne 'chicest woman in the world' as Fendi hails her as inspiration for new menswear collection

Princess Anne is the "chicest woman in the world" according to fashion designer Silvia Venturini Fendi who's hailed the senior royal as the inspiration for her new collection.

When it comes to looking for inspiration before making a purchase of an investment piece like one of the best puffer jackets or practical boots for the season, many of us turn to the royals. The Princess of Wales in particular is regularly admired for her fashion sense, but Princess Anne’s approach to style has also amassed fans.

One of these is none other than designer Silvia Venturini Fendi who’s just dubbed Princess Anne the "most chic woman in the world". Not only that, but according to Silvia, the King’s sister has inspired a new Fendi collection.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Some might be surprised to learn that Fendi’s Menswear collection for autumn/winter 2024 has Princess Anne to thank for its inspiration. As per the Daily Mail, Silvia explained that the royal’s look for King Charles’s coronation gave her some brilliant ideas.

According to the publication, Silvia called Princess Anne "the chicest woman in the world" and applauded how she’s “capable of maintaining her femininity while wearing a uniform”. The designer apparently shared that she "fell in love with the style of Princess Anne."

“When I saw the Coronation last year with Princess Anne in her uniform, I thought she looked beautiful. So I said, 'Let's be inspired for a men's collection',” she said, “I liked the idea of breaking barriers, breaking the masculine and feminine codes.”

Reflecting upon Princess Anne’s style, Silvia continued, “The Princess Royal is very rigorous in how she dresses, with this kind of military-minded attitude, but feminine at the same time. She has a life outside the spotlight. She's kind of an anti-fashion person and, to me, that's something that's actually very fashionable and chic.”

(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Lesley Martin - Pool/Getty Images)

The new autumn/winter menswear 2024 collection is also very much in line with Princess Anne’s love of long-lasting clothes as it features “garments for life, not use and throw away”. The Princess Royal is known for re-wearing plenty of her pieces from decades ago and is famously not afraid to put practicality first. Certain items from the menswear Fendi show which was unveiled at Milan Fashion Week can be seen to have some similarities with Princess Anne’s wardrobe items.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images//Image 2:Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gentleman's Journal)

This ranges from a floppy, bucket-style hat which she’s known to be a fan of, to a checked trench coat with piping that could be considered a neutral take on her ivory and navy-piped blazer.

She’s also a fan of a checked coat and has several in different colours, whilst the Fendi show featured a fabulous grey and yellow oversized coat. There’s even a cap that was unveiled that looks rather equestrian in style and as a former Olympic horse-rider herself the Princess Royal has often been seen in equestrian garb.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Above all, Princess Anne’s style focuses on good-quality pieces that will last the test of time. She has been the President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association for over three decades and previously told Vanity Fair in 2020 that she only “very seldom” buys anything that isn’t UK-made and loves a bit of Harris Tweed.

“It went through a phase when it was very fashionable. For me the point about it is that it looks exactly the same at the end of the day as it did at the beginning. Brilliant,” she declared.