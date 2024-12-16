Princess Anne brings subtle festive touch to her elegant checked co-ord with a striking red scarf and Christmas-ready lipstick

Nothing says Christmas like a striking red lipstick and we love how Princess Anne subtly incorporated the festive style into a recent everyday look - her striking red scarf and Christmas-ready lipstick looked great with her checked suit co-ord.

Princess Anne's signature style is timeless and classic, with the royal championing the best British clothing brands as she focuses on practicality as well as impeccable style. Her wardrobe is full of timeless staples and she owns a number of skirt and blazer co-ords that have become her go-tos for engagements over the past few years.

So we weren't surprised when she stepped out in one for a recent engagement at the National Coast Watch Institution - but that doesn't mean we loved the look any less. For the appearance, she wore a tartan midi skirt with a matching coat and highlighted the red running through the pattern by adding a festive and bright red scarf to the outfit and swiping on a classic red lipstick for a striking and bold look.

Get Princess Anne's Look

The chic calf-length skirt and longline coat blend kept Princess Anne warm in the windy seaside town during her visit, with her opting to wear a practical pair of black leather knee-high boots alongside the look for an extra layer of protection from the elements.

While practical, the outfit was also incredibly chic. The deep grey tone of the woollen co-ord let the striking red checked pattern across it stand out even in the cloudy light, and the addition of a bold red scarf tucked tightly around her neck highlighted the tone for a subtle festive flair that we're definitely going to be incorporating into our own everyday outfits until the holiday season is over.

When she took off her scarf, she revealed the beautiful satin scarf that was hiding underneath it, with this piece also boasting a red-heavy pattern to tie in the festive shade - and who could ignore her leather gloves? The style is so sleek and oozes elegance, with the heavy and luxurious fabric perfectly blending practicality with style.

A swiping of red lipstick only further emphasised the festive feel of her look, with Anne being a long time fan of the bright and bold lip colour. The matte finish of the lipstick gave the colour a subtler, more muted look which is perfect for wearing day-to-day, with the raspberry-toned red stopping it from feeling like 'too much' for a more casual and laid-back affair.

Perhaps preempting the windy weather, Anne styled her hair in a chic updo and swept her hair back into a bun, though tied it loosely so as to leave tonnes of volume at the roots for a classic and timeless style.

Fans of the royal loved the look, with one writing on Instagram, "Princess Anne is absolutely fabulous!! She's my favourite." While another added, "Love her, what a woman!"