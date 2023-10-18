Princess Anne beams as she steps out in Kate Middleton-esque ivory blazer and snazzy sunnies

Princess Anne beamed as she stepped out in a Kate-esque blazer and snazzy sunnies and we can’t get over how chic this classic tailored look was.

Within the Royal Family many of the royal women have definitely forged their own fashion paths, from the Princess of Wales’ recent love for bold trouser suits to Queen Camilla’s signature style of a tunic-style midi dress. The King’s sister is no exception and favours practicality and tradition with her looks, including with her accessories - as Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag proved recently.

But when it came to dressing for her engagement at her patronage, Avon Tyrrell activity centre, on 9th October, Princess Anne took a beautiful leaf out of Kate’s style book. If there’s one outerwear piece that’s become a staple for the Princess of Wales it’s a blazer and Princess Anne’s ivory blazer emulated one of her niece-in-law’s favourites.

The Princess Royal braved the cold in a single-breasted blazer that fell to her waist with a stunning tailored fit. The jacket had all the gorgeous design elements that make a blazer so unbeatable as a key wardrobe item, with long sleeves and a smart lapel. Adding another level of detail, Princess Anne’s ivory blazer had a pop of colour in the form of navy piping along the top section of the lapels and this was echoed on the pockets.

This shade kept to a more neutral palette but the contrast with the off-white of the rest of the blazer made a subtle statement all the same. This jacket could be seen as very Kate-esque as she recently stepped out in her favourite ivory Zara blazer for her second appearance at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Image 1:Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Dan Mullan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Although this was a double-breasted design which she typically favours, it gave a similar smart and chic feel. The Princess of Wales’ love of white-toned blazers also shone through in her first World Cup appearance when she wore a single-breasted one from her collection.

Just like Kate on those occasions, Princess Anne’s ivory blazer was paired with flattering wide-leg trousers for her visit to Avon Tyrell. This was a practical choice as she was given a tour of the site and met with young people who were taking part in outdoor activities. Her trousers were a beautiful navy blue that perfectly matched the piping on her jacket and no Princess Anne outfit would be complete without her Adidas sunglasses.

Princess Anne’s snazzy sunglasses have been a firm favourite for over a decade and they came in handy as she helped to plant a tree celebrating the life of the late Queen Elizabeth, who opened the centre in 1949. During her visit Princess Anne learnt more about how outdoor learning provides young people with a valuable opportunity to learn and develop.

She also saw plans for a heritage site which would allow the centre to continue to provide somewhere to help support people’s personal, educational and social development. For this important and outdoors-based engagement, Princess Anne’s ivory blazer, wide-leg navy trousers and snazzy sunglasses couldn’t have been more perfect as a paired-back yet chic look.