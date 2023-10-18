Princess Anne beams as she steps out in Kate Middleton-esque ivory blazer and snazzy sunnies
Princess Anne's ivory blazer has just become a firm favourite of ours as she took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales' style book
Princess Anne beamed as she stepped out in a Kate-esque blazer and snazzy sunnies and we can’t get over how chic this classic tailored look was.
Within the Royal Family many of the royal women have definitely forged their own fashion paths, from the Princess of Wales’ recent love for bold trouser suits to Queen Camilla’s signature style of a tunic-style midi dress. The King’s sister is no exception and favours practicality and tradition with her looks, including with her accessories - as Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag proved recently.
But when it came to dressing for her engagement at her patronage, Avon Tyrrell activity centre, on 9th October, Princess Anne took a beautiful leaf out of Kate’s style book. If there’s one outerwear piece that’s become a staple for the Princess of Wales it’s a blazer and Princess Anne’s ivory blazer emulated one of her niece-in-law’s favourites.
A post shared by Avon Tyrrell Outdoor Centre (@avontyrrell)
A photo posted by on
The Princess Royal braved the cold in a single-breasted blazer that fell to her waist with a stunning tailored fit. The jacket had all the gorgeous design elements that make a blazer so unbeatable as a key wardrobe item, with long sleeves and a smart lapel. Adding another level of detail, Princess Anne’s ivory blazer had a pop of colour in the form of navy piping along the top section of the lapels and this was echoed on the pockets.
This shade kept to a more neutral palette but the contrast with the off-white of the rest of the blazer made a subtle statement all the same. This jacket could be seen as very Kate-esque as she recently stepped out in her favourite ivory Zara blazer for her second appearance at the Rugby World Cup in France.
Although this was a double-breasted design which she typically favours, it gave a similar smart and chic feel. The Princess of Wales’ love of white-toned blazers also shone through in her first World Cup appearance when she wore a single-breasted one from her collection.
A post shared by Avon Tyrrell Outdoor Centre (@avontyrrell)
A photo posted by on
Just like Kate on those occasions, Princess Anne’s ivory blazer was paired with flattering wide-leg trousers for her visit to Avon Tyrell. This was a practical choice as she was given a tour of the site and met with young people who were taking part in outdoor activities. Her trousers were a beautiful navy blue that perfectly matched the piping on her jacket and no Princess Anne outfit would be complete without her Adidas sunglasses.
SHOP SIMILAR BLAZERS
Mango
RRP: £109.99 |If it's the contrasting navy piping on Princess Anne's ivory blazer that you love then this option is a beautiful alternative. With a single-breasted design and neutral tone, the black shawl-style lapels stand out even more and this would be a lovely choice for evening occasions.
Sosandar at M&S
RRP: £85 |Crafted in a beautiful bouclé fabric in a neutral ivory tone and featuring faux-leather trimming on the lapels this is a gorgeous outerwear piece for autumn/winter. Pair with trousers or jeans for an effortlessly stunning look that would work just as well day and night.
Zara
RRP: £65.99 |This gorgeous textured double breasted blazer comes in a versatile ecru shade, with a black tone also available, and it's seriously versatile. Pair with jeans and T-shirt for a more casual look or wear with wide-leg trousers for a classically elegant look like Princess Anne and the Princess of Wales.
Princess Anne’s snazzy sunglasses have been a firm favourite for over a decade and they came in handy as she helped to plant a tree celebrating the life of the late Queen Elizabeth, who opened the centre in 1949. During her visit Princess Anne learnt more about how outdoor learning provides young people with a valuable opportunity to learn and develop.
She also saw plans for a heritage site which would allow the centre to continue to provide somewhere to help support people’s personal, educational and social development. For this important and outdoors-based engagement, Princess Anne’s ivory blazer, wide-leg navy trousers and snazzy sunglasses couldn’t have been more perfect as a paired-back yet chic look.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
When should you stop cutting grass for winter? Experts offer advice for this year's unusually warm weather
Unprecedented temperatures are making it hard to gauge when to stop mowing, but our lawn experts have all the answers
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
8 top tips on how to strengthen nails, according to experts
Manicure experts share their tips on how to strengthen nails - from the super foods to eat and treatments to use, to the everyday tasks you should avoid.
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided 'children come first' in 'difficult position' of choosing between family life and monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly chosen to put their focus into family time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The one autumn staple Kate Middleton can't live without, according to a stylist
If you want to replicate Kate Middleton's impeccable style this season, look no further than her go-to coat trend...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate will find it ‘tough’ to uphold special tradition with their children
Prince William and Kate might reportedly have to accept that 'interruptions' to this family tradition will be 'inevitable' going forwards...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We’re obsessed with Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag and it couldn’t be more practical for autumn
Princess Anne's cherry-red tote bag is one of the most practical yet stylish accessories we've seen this season and it's so easy to emulate!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to step away from royal spotlight this week for special reason
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be stepping away from the public this week to enjoy some much needed family time
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The unexpected feature that makes Kate Middleton 'magnificent' according to this starstruck celeb
"It’s impossible not to feel starstruck by Kate"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton has a 'dominant role' in her relationship with King Charles, according to a body language pro
The Princess of Wales can reportedly 'hold her own' with any member of The Firm
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘still got’ skill she used years before becoming royal and she’s teaching Princess Charlotte
The Princess of Wales has many talents and she's using her experience playing this sport to help guide Princess Charlotte
By Emma Shacklock Published