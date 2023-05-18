Princess Anne and Lady Louise Windsor facing incoming royal change as major new detail is revealed

Princess Anne and Lady Louise Windsor are facing an incoming royal change as a major new detail has been revealed.

The Princess Royal and her niece Lady Louise Windsor will soon be affected by a big change in the Royal Family.

Princess Eugenie’s second child’s due date has been revealed and the royal baby’s arrival will mean several close relatives moving down in the line of succession.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation gave fans a wonderful glimpse at most of the immediate and extended Royal Family all together. However, only a few of them had specific roles, including Princess Anne who was made “Gold-Stick-In-Waiting”. She was also amongst the royals who also joined Their Majesties on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as was her niece Lady Louise Windsor whose parents are working royals. Now both Princess Anne and Lady Louise Windsor are facing a huge royal change - and it’s going to happen within a matter of days.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

One royal who wasn’t at the coronation service itself but did attend the concert at Windsor Castle was Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mom Sarah Ferguson. Since then the Duchess of York has opened up to Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV, as per Hello! (opens in new tab), to reveal her youngest daughter’s due date.

Princess Eugenie announced she was pregnant with her second child in January this year and wrote in her sweet Instagram post that there would be a “new addition to [their] family this summer”. She wasn't more specific about when her little one would be arriving, but now Sarah has claimed that her grandchild’s due date is this month!

When asked about when fans might get to see Princess Eugenie’s new baby, she said, “Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now.”

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This means that not only will the royals be welcoming a new member imminently, but that a change will affect Princess Anne and Lady Louise very soon. Both Princess Eugenie’s aunt and cousin are below her in the royal line of succession, with Princess Anne currently 16th and Lady Louise 15th after King Charles ascended the throne.

In 2013 the late Queen Elizabeth is understood to have given Royal Assent to the Succession to the Crown Act which made it so that any female royal born after October 28, 2011 would no longer be leap-frogged in the succession by their brothers. Because Princess Anne and Lady Louise were both born many years earlier, they didn’t benefit from this change.

When Princess Eugenie’s baby is born they will be 13th in line and push everyone below them down the succession, including Princess Anne and Lady Louise.

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

They’ll go back to the exact same succession position they were in before King Charles became monarch, despite one being a working royal and the other being the child of working royals. However, although Princess Anne and Lady Louise Windsor are facing a change, they will likely be excited to welcome their new family member and will remain at the heart of the Royal Family.

Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position recently showcased King Charles’ immense respect for her. Meanwhile, Lady Louise has been glimpsed more often at events alongside her parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie in recent years as she’s grown older.