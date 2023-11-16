Prince William's risk with Michael Middleton when he proposed to Kate - that could've majorly backfired
Prince William took a major risk when he proposed to Kate Middleton back in 2010 - which could have caused quite a bit of drama!
Prince William took a major risk when he proposed to Catherine, the Princess of Wales, back in 2010 as he made the decision to NOT ask her father Michael Middleton for permission before he asked Kate.
The Prince and Princess of Wales announced their engagement 13 years ago today and took part in an interview where they spoke excitedly about their engagement and upcoming celebrations.
In the interview, the Prince was asked by ITV's Tom Bradby, "Did you ask Kate's dad and what did he say, what did your respective parents say when you told them?"
The Prince revealed that he actually asked Kate first, then asked Michael for permission, which is rather unconventional. "Well, I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me. So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say no. So I did it that way round. I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there," said William.
The Princess was then asked how her mother reacted to the engagement news. "Well I think as any mother would be she was absolutely over the moon and actually we had quite a bit of an awkward situation because I knew and I knew that William had asked my father, but I didn't know if my mother knew."
"So I came back from Scotland and my mother didn't make it clear to me whether she knew or not. So both of us were there looking at each other and feeling quite awkward about it but it was amazing to tell her and obviously, she was very happy for us," said Kate.
In the interview, the couple also shared their hopes about having a family. "I think we'll take it one step at a time, get over the marriage bit first and then maybe look at the kids. But obviously, we want a family so we will have to start thinking about that," said William diplomatically. The couple of course went on to have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - fulfilling their shared wish to have a big family.
They also reflected on meeting at St Andrew's and being friends for a year before they got together romantically. "I think I went bright red when I first met you and sort of scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you," Catherine said. She also debunked the rumour that she had a photo of him on her wall and said that it was in fact a 'Levis' model that she had on her wall - sorry William!
The couple tied the knot just a few months after they announced their engagement. The big day took place at Westminster Abbey and a lavish wedding reception was held at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.
