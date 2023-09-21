Prince William’s ‘manner of nerves’ in New York reflects ‘similar trait’ between him and King Charles - and it’s all to do with Kate!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William’s “manner of nerves” in New York reportedly reflected a “similar trait” between him and King Charles - and it’s all to do with Kate!

The Prince of Wales recently went to New York to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and carry out important visits solo.

A body language expert has claimed Prince William and King Charles both “lose a bit of their confidence” when their wives aren’t there.

Things have been relatively quiet travel-wise this year for the Prince and Princess of Wales, but the future King has just undertaken a two-day trip to the US. Travelling without Kate on this occasion, Prince William’s solo trip saw him attend the Earthshot Innovation Summit and visit first responders from the first fire station on the scene at the 2001 terrorist attacks during his time in the Big Apple.

He even hinted at a dreamy destination for a future Wales family trip during a discussion with a fan, though according to an expert the senior royal wasn’t always showing signs of being totally comfortable in New York.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies)

Analysing the Prince of Wales’ body language on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton has described Prince William’s “manner of nerves” without Kate beside him.

“While Kate is naturally quite confident during both solo and joint engagements, William appears more sure of himself when in the company of his wife,” Darren claimed, before going on to suggest that Prince William could still be “perceived” as “confident” with his mannerisms. He referred to certain gestures as indicating some “nerves” from Prince William, including his smile apparently not appearing as “engaged” as it is on other occasions.

(Image credit: Photo by STEFAN JEREMIAH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“While he still holds himself in a way that would be perceived as a confident manner to the public, gestures like placing his hands in his pockets and his smile not seeming as engaged would signal that he is feeling some manner of nerves during his solo trip,” Darren alleged.

The expert described Kate as Prince William’s “rock” and shared how he “often” lets her “take the lead during their joint engagements''. Darren also expressed his belief that the royal is “happy to watch on proudly” as the future Queen Consort “takes charge during interactions”.

(Image credit: Photo by CAMERON SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Out solo, William takes a more reserved approach and isn’t as animated as he can be when joined by Kate,” he added. “The use of minimal gestures during his first outing in New York is similar to those made by the late Queen when appearing publicly. He chooses to have more of an understated yet stoic presence.”

This supposedly “stoic presence” and “more reserved approach” when Prince William is on his own is something Darren suggested is a “trait” he shares with King Charles. The body language expert claimed that His Majesty behaves similarly when out and about on his own, whilst Kate and Queen Camilla are “independent” alone.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Comparing Kate’s body language at her solo engagement at the Royal Naval Air Station in Yeovil, Darren said, “She wasn't phased by William not being there. There's a very similar trait between Charles and Camilla and William and Kate - in that both the men lose a bit of their confidence when their partners aren't by their sides. Whereas Camilla and Kate show they are strong and independent on their own.”

So it seems as though both Prince William and King Charles reportedly have more "confidence" when they're accompanied by the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla. And it perhaps makes sense that being alongside their wives makes public duties a little more comfortable as they share the responsibility and the scrutiny they face daily as members of the Royal Family.