Prince William’s ‘manner of nerves’ in New York reflects ‘similar trait’ between him and King Charles - and it’s all to do with Kate!

Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Prince William’s “manner of nerves” in New York reportedly reflected a “similar trait” between him and King Charles - and it’s all to do with Kate! 

Things have been relatively quiet travel-wise this year for the Prince and Princess of Wales, but the future King has just undertaken a two-day trip to the US. Travelling without Kate on this occasion, Prince William’s solo trip saw him attend the Earthshot Innovation Summit and visit first responders from the first fire station on the scene at the 2001 terrorist attacks during his time in the Big Apple. 

He even hinted at a dreamy destination for a future Wales family trip during a discussion with a fan, though according to an expert the senior royal wasn’t always showing signs of being totally comfortable in New York.

Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize speaks onstage during The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

Analysing the Prince of Wales’ body language on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton has described Prince William’s “manner of nerves” without Kate beside him.

“While Kate is naturally quite confident during both solo and joint engagements, William appears more sure of himself when in the company of his wife,” Darren claimed, before going on to suggest that Prince William could still be “perceived” as “confident” with his mannerisms. He referred to certain gestures as indicating some “nerves” from Prince William, including his smile apparently not appearing as “engaged” as it is on other occasions.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks with students from the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School

“While he still holds himself in a way that would be perceived as a confident manner to the public, gestures like placing his hands in his pockets and his smile not seeming as engaged would signal that he is feeling some manner of nerves during his solo trip,” Darren alleged. 

The expert described Kate as Prince William’s “rock” and shared how he “often” lets her “take the lead during their joint engagements''. Darren also expressed his belief that the royal is “happy to watch on proudly” as the future Queen Consort “takes charge during interactions”.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales talk with We Are Farming Minds

“Out solo, William takes a more reserved approach and isn’t as animated as he can be when joined by Kate,” he added. “The use of minimal gestures during his first outing in New York is similar to those made by the late Queen when appearing publicly. He chooses to have more of an understated yet stoic presence.”

This supposedly “stoic presence” and “more reserved approach” when Prince William is on his own is something Darren suggested is a “trait” he shares with King Charles. The body language expert claimed that His Majesty behaves similarly when out and about on his own, whilst Kate and Queen Camilla are “independent” alone.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton

Comparing Kate’s body language at her solo engagement at the Royal Naval Air Station in Yeovil, Darren said, “She wasn't phased by William not being there. There's a very similar trait between Charles and Camilla and William and Kate - in that both the men lose a bit of their confidence when their partners aren't by their sides. Whereas Camilla and Kate show they are strong and independent on their own.”

So it seems as though both Prince William and King Charles reportedly have more "confidence" when they're accompanied by the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla. And it perhaps makes sense that being alongside their wives makes public duties a little more comfortable as they share the responsibility and the scrutiny they face daily as members of the Royal Family.

