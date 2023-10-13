Prince William's 'beef' with unlikely celeb revealed in hilarious jibe

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's safe to say that being called out by the Prince of Wales was certainly not something Greg James was banking on for 2023, as William made his DJ preference very clear.

After appearing on BBC Radio 1 on October 11, alongside hosts Jordan North and Vicki Hope - where Kate Middleton revealed her go-to dinners and Prince William, his favourite emoji - the father-of-three made one more hilarious statement, this time aimed at another presenter.

In a video shared by the station's TikTok, William took a rare stance on which DJs he thinks are 'the future' and sadly for The Breakfast Show's Greg James, he didn't make the cut. In fact, he got royally called out.

In the clip, when quizzed by Jordan and Vicki about whether Greg James is 'an average DJ', Prince William said: "Well I've listened to Radio 1 since I was tiny, like I've always listened to it and I've heard many of you guys come and go, all the presenters over the years.

"So, I can definitely say with great purpose that Greg James is an average DJ and Jordan and Vick are the future." This declaration was met with laughter from the presenters and a grin from Kate, however Greg on the other hand was none-too-pleased.

The video switched to his live reaction to the Prince's cheeky comment, with Greg visibly rattled. He said, "Yeah, I um...I don't really know how to - they don't really have a go at anyone!"

Greg then quipped, "I mean my nan's going to be cross!"

Royal fans in the comments were loving the jokey exchange between the two, with one writing: "My jaw dropped when I heard this on the radio," followed by numerous laughing face emojis.

Another fan commented, "Will's sense of humour, love it," before a third teased Greg even further adding, "The next king calling you average." Luckily for Greg, Prince William is known for his sarcasm and wit, in fact just a week prior he joked about someone 'pinching his bottom' during his visit to the Grange Pavilion. So hopefully, the pair will be able to patch things up.

As mentioned, this wasn't the only candid admission Radio 1 listeners heard during the Prince and Princess of Wales' segment for World Mental Health Day. The pair also discussed their spice tolerances, with William joking that he can't handle 'too much' in his curry because gets 'too sweaty.'