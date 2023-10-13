Prince William's 'beef' with unlikely celeb revealed in hilarious jibe

This Prince William and Greg James 'beef' on Radio 1 left listeners in hysterics, as the royal declared who the DJs of 'the future' are.

Prince William is pictured grinning as he talks with workers from across the construction industry before visiting a construction site on September 13, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

It's safe to say that being called out by the Prince of Wales was certainly not something Greg James was banking on for 2023, as William made his DJ preference very clear.

After appearing on BBC Radio 1 on October 11, alongside hosts Jordan North and Vicki Hope - where Kate Middleton revealed her go-to dinners and Prince William, his favourite emoji -  the father-of-three made one more hilarious statement, this time aimed at another presenter. 

In a video shared by the station's TikTok, William took a rare stance on which DJs he thinks are 'the future' and sadly for The Breakfast Show's Greg James, he didn't make the cut. In fact, he got royally called out.

In the clip, when quizzed by Jordan and Vicki about whether Greg James is 'an average DJ', Prince William said: "Well I've listened to Radio 1 since I was tiny, like I've always listened to it and I've heard many of you guys come and go, all the presenters over the years.

"So, I can definitely say with great purpose that Greg James is an average DJ and Jordan and Vick are the future." This declaration was met with laughter from the presenters and a grin from Kate, however Greg on the other hand was none-too-pleased.

The video switched to his live reaction to the Prince's cheeky comment, with Greg visibly rattled. He said, "Yeah,  I um...I don't really know how to - they don't really have a go at anyone!"

Greg then quipped, "I mean my nan's going to be cross!"

Royal fans in the comments were loving the jokey exchange between the two, with one writing: "My jaw dropped when I heard this on the radio," followed by numerous laughing face emojis. 

Another fan commented, "Will's sense of humour, love it," before a third teased Greg even further adding, "The next king calling you average." Luckily for Greg, Prince William is known for his sarcasm and wit, in fact just a week prior he joked about someone 'pinching his bottom' during his visit to the Grange Pavilion. So hopefully, the pair will be able to patch things up.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Chris Jackson)
As mentioned, this wasn't the only candid admission Radio 1 listeners heard during the Prince and Princess of Wales' segment for World Mental Health Day. The pair also discussed their spice tolerances, with William joking that he can't handle 'too much' in his curry because gets 'too sweaty.'

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for Woman&Home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

