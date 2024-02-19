Prince William's revelation as Kate Middleton misses BAFTAs for first time in years after surgery
Prince William's sweet revelation at the BAFTAs revealed how he and Kate usually prepare for the awards - though it was very different this year
Prince William has shared a sweet insight as Kate missed the BAFTAs 2024 as she continues to recover from her abdominal surgery.
The Prince of Wales returned to royal engagements after Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s half-term with an appearance at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. Prince William has been President of BAFTA since 2010 and has regularly attended the awards alongside the Princess of Wales over the years. This time he walked the red carpet alone as Kate continues to recover from her “planned” abdominal surgery in January. However, it was clear she was very much on her husband’s mind at this high-profile event as Prince William’s sweet insight revealed how the couple usually prepare for this annual night out.
Speaking to Elaine Bedell - the Chief Executive of the Southbank Centre, as per Hello! - the future King apologised for his wife’s absence and explained that they usually watch all of the nominated films together.
“I am sorry Catherine is not here. She does love the BAFTAs,” Prince William told Elaine, to which she responded that she remembered talking to her last year about the films they’d watched.
The senior royal declared, “All the ones I watch, she watches with me. We go through them carefully.”
“Do you feel you’ve watched every one this year?” Elaine asked and the Prince of Wales admitted that he’s watched the least amount of BAFTA films ever - but for a very good reason indeed.
“No, no I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before,” he said. “Annoyingly. I’ve had other things on my mind, it’s been a bit like that. But hopefully, I’ll catch up.”
This was Prince William’s first BAFTAs appearance without Kate since 2017 and the awards came at a particularly challenging time. The Princess of Wales underwent planned abominable surgery in January and it’s “unlikely” she’ll resume public engagements until after Easter at the end of March. At the same time as Kate continues to recover at home at Adelaide Cottage, the world is still reeling from the Palace’s announcement of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.
In light of this it’s completely understandable that Prince William hasn’t been able to watch as many of the BAFTA films with Kate as he usually would. It’s thought likely that the Prince of Wales could take on more responsibilities alongside his own busy schedule to help support His Majesty, who has postponed public-facing duties for the time being.
Reports have claimed that Prince William could potentially take on a huge role for his father in King Charles’s absence at the Commonwealth Day Service on 11th March. According to The Sunday Times’s Roya Nikkhah, it’s “still being discussed” whether King Charles could pre-record his message or if Prince William could read it aloud at Westminster Abbey. In any case, neither King Charles nor the Princess of Wales are expected to attend the service.
Kate’s last public appearance before her surgery was on Christmas Day last year when she walked to church alongside the rest of the Royal Family. She’s not been glimpsed since and Prince William’s sweet insight into their usual pre-BAFTA routine of film watching has likely delighted many fans who missed her at the awards ceremony.
