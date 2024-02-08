Prince William's rare update on Kate Middleton's time in hospital as he resumes royal duties

Prince William has shared a special update about Kate’s time in hospital as he made his first official public appearance since January.

Just a few days after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis was made public, the Prince of Wales was back undertaking engagements. His first appearance in several weeks was an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and it was perhaps reassuring for him to ease back into royal duties with one close to his Adelaide Cottage home. Prince William had postponed his engagements for several weeks whilst the Princess of Wales was in hospital for her “planned” abdominal surgery and then immediately after she returned home.

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day with the rest of the Royal Family and isn’t “likely” to return to public duties until after Easter. However, Prince William shared a special update on his wife’s time in hospital with MBE recipient Patricia Spruce as he spoke out about it for the first time.

Patricia was given her honour for her vital work helping NHS Trusts to recruit staff and she took to LinkedIn to reflect on the experience of receiving her MBE from none other than the future King himself. She explained that he’d mentioned the nurses who looked after Kate and that the care they’d given her was exceptional.

"Prince William said that Catherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind," Patricia claimed.

Whilst this might not be the hugest of updates, this marked the first time Prince William has spoken about his wife’s time in hospital publicly since Kensington Palace confirmed she had undergone surgery. Prince William’s special update showcases the couple’s immense gratitude to the medical staff who helped her - something that they also expressed in an official statement after Kate returned home.

The Prince of Wales went on to reference both Kate and King Charles in a speech when he attended London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s fundraising gala that evening.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," Prince William declared. "It means a great deal to us all. It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."

His good humoured joke might well be reassuring to worried fans and it’s clear that his family remains at the front of his mind as he resumes engagements. Prince William is expected to step up more than ever amid King Charles’s illness as the monarch has been advised by doctors to "postpone public-facing duties".

His Majesty left London and travelled to Sandringham House on 6th February after the Palace confirmed in their statement that he had already "commenced a schedule of regular treatments".

It’s not known when he might be glimpsed in public again and as Prince William continues to balance royal responsibilities with his family life he might well be away from the public eye over the next week too.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are on half-term from Lambrook School from 9th February and with Kate still recovering at home, Prince William could perhaps take some time off to be with them before going back to his busy schedule of engagements.