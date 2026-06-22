Prince William's private confession before becoming a dad makes new behind-the-scenes photo with Charlotte even more special

The Prince of Wales’s birthday falls on Father’s Day and gives his family the opportunity to share a new photo in celebration of both occasions. Last year they broke tradition and shared a snap of William with their spaniel Orla and her puppies. For 2026 they also did things a little differently and posted a picture of the proud dad with just Princess Charlotte.

Taken by Matt Porteous after Trooping the Colour, it showed them in the Kensington Palace gardens with their arms around each other. The caption was signed with Catherine and all the children’s initials, though the fact that Charlotte was the only one actually in the picture with William is intriguing.

Before becoming a dad he did a lot to change things for a future daughter - and apparently confessed he wanted his first baby to be a little girl.

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Writing in William & Catherine, royal author and editor Russell Myers claimed, "William had privately voiced his preference for having a girl, and was keen to incorporate a tribute to his late mother, most likely in the form of a middle name."

He suggested the Princess of Wales "had her heart set on" Alexander for a son and Alexandra for a daughter. The couple hadn't found out the gender of their firstborn in advance and when they welcomed a little boy in 2013, they ended up giving Prince George the middle name Alexander.

When Charlotte was born two years later Prince William finally got his wish and she was given Diana as one of her middle names. Their close father-daughter bond was unmissable in the new picture and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes that William might have a particularly special relationship with his daughter.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"I think daughters and dads tend to have a very special relationship - especially when there's only one little girl in the family," she claimed to The Sun in 2024. "And this seems to be true for William. I'm sure he's immensely proud of all three of his children, but there is perhaps a particular place in his heart for his sporty little Charlotte."